Government Affairs Analyst

Summary of Position: The North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA), a prominent Washington D.C. association devoted to supporting the work of U.S. state and territorial securities regulators, is seeking a Government Affairs Analyst to join NASAA’s Policy and Government Affairs Department (Department). The position will report to NASAA’s Director of Policy and Government Affairs, and Policy Counsel (Director) and be in NASAA’s Washington, D.C. office. NASAA permits employees with satisfactory performance to work up to 3 days remotely pursuant to the terms of a telecommuting agreement between the employee and NASAA. This position offers a competitive compensation package, including medical and dental benefits; disability insurance; life insurance; and 401(k) retirement plan options.

The ideal candidate will have at least 3 years of experience tracking, analyzing, and summarizing state or federal legislation relating to securities regulation or a related policy area. The successful candidate must have strong research and communication skills, the ability to work collaboratively with NASAA’s staff and members and external stakeholders, a personal commitment to investor protection, and a desire to work in an association environment. This position may be filled at various levels depending on experience and job skills of a successful candidate.

Your responsibilities as the Government Affairs Analyst will include the following:

· Contribute to the development and advancement of NASAA’s federal legislative priorities.

· Monitor, summarize, and track key activities and developments on Capitol Hill and in the Administration.

· Maintain a tracker of federal and state legislative proposals relevant to U.S. state and territorial securities regulators.

· Support NASAA’s robust efforts to engage with academics, consumer groups, peer regulators, trade associations, and other external partners.

· Assist with weekly, monthly, biannual, and as needed updates for NASAA members relating to NASAA’s federal and state legislative activities.

· Conduct in-depth policy analysis on matters related to investor protection and responsible capital formation.

· Prepare talking points, letters, memoranda, presentations, briefing materials, and other communications for both internal and external audiences relating to NASAA’s federal legislative agenda.

· Support the planning and execution of NASAA’s annual Public Policy Symposium and Congressional Visit Day.

· Provide administrative support for committees of NASAA members such as the NASAA Federal Legislation Committee.

· Perform other general duties as assigned.

To be considered for Government Affairs Analyst position, you must:

Have a minimum of 3 years of relevant experience.

Possess a bachelor’s degree. A law or other relevant advanced degree is preferred.

Be proficient in Microsoft Office applications.

Be knowledgeable about, or able to learn quickly, the securities regulatory framework in the United States and state and federal legislative processes.

· Be available when needed, particularly when Congress is in session, to complete tasks.

· Be available for occasional travel to meetings and conferences.

To be considered for an interview, please submit a resume to https://www.nasaa.org/about/careers/. Cover letters and writing samples are encouraged. Final candidates for the position may be asked to complete a writing test. References will not be contacted without prior notice to you.

NASAA is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in hiring or employment based on race, color, religion, national origin, citizenship status, age, disability, sex, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, or local laws, regulations, or ordinances. We are committed to diversity in the workplace and promote a drug-free environment.