enterprisecommunity.org



Job Description Summary

The Policy Analyst develops, implements and manages effective strategies to influence and support public policy decisions primarily at the federal level regarding affordable housing and community development tax programs. The analyst in this role works with policymakers, national industry representatives, community development partners and Enterprise offices across America to advance Enterprise’s public policy priorities with a particular focus on the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and New Markets Tax Credit. Reports to the Senior Director, Policy Advocacy.



Job Description



Responsibilities:





Build and maintain strong ongoing relationships with key Congressional staff (especially Ways and Means and Finance committee staff), the Administration, and related federal agencies, as well as with key policy stakeholders and industry partners, to advance Enterprise’s tax priorities.

Assist in the management of the ACTION Campaign, a grassroots coalition co-chaired by Enterprise. Responsibilities include preparing factsheets and other education materials, managing content for the ACTION website, summarizing campaign conference calls, and other related duties.

Coordinate staff visits to educate Members of Congress on key issues related to the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, New Markets Tax Credit, and other tax policies that arise related to Enterprise’s policy priorities.

Represent Enterprise with key coalitions to advance our Federal priorities.

Ensure that federal legislation, regulations, and new proposals that impact Enterprise’s public policy, programmatic and financial products work are monitored and analyzed; prepare internal and external responses as appropriate.

Develop content for the publication of Enterprise’s Capitol Express Newsletter and any Action Alerts (e.g., budget requests, appropriations, legislation alerts, etc.).

Draft and review congressional testimony, letters, legislative analyses, and advocacy materials.

In collaboration with the rest of the policy team, support work to advance Enterprise’s public policy priorities for affordable housing, economic and community development, including developing material for the federal and state/local policy teams as well other teams within Enterprise, including but not limited to: issues briefs, blog posts, op-eds, external letters or statements for the record, presentations, communications to the Board, quarterly reports, and policy priority documents.

Work collaboratively with the rest of the policy team in a thoughtful and focused way to enhance the teamwork and effectiveness of the policy office.

Display flexibility while working with other Enterprise departments and initiatives such as program offices and initiatives, Enterprise Community Investment and Enterprise Community Loan Fund.





Qualifications:





A minimum of 1-2 years’ experience in affordable housing and community development, nonprofit organizations, Capitol Hill and/or other governmental organizations.

BA/BS degree required, graduate degree preferred.

Previous federal policy experience preferred.

Strong oral and written communication skills

Ability to work in a non-partisan environment.

Ability to manage and prioritize multiple tasks.

Ability to pay close attention to detail, with strong organization skills.

Good research skills and the ability to analyze and summarize policy issues.

Familiarity with social media.

Demonstrable commitment to improving opportunities for people of modest means.

Direct experience with the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and New Markets Tax Credit preferred.

Knowledge of federal fair housing and civil rights requirements, as wells as HUD’s HOME and CDBG Programs, public housing, and USDA housing programs is a plus.

Excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to build and manage external relationships.





