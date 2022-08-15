Executive Assistant – Institute for the Study of War

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) seeks a full time Executive Assistant (EA) to provide focused administrative and logistics support to ISW’s Chief of Staff.

Description:

ISW advances an informed understanding of military affairs through reliable research, trusted analysis, and innovative education. We are committed to improving the nation’s ability to respond to threats to U.S. national security and to support U.S. allies in order to achieve U.S. strategic objectives. ISW has a proven track record of accurate analysis and early warning forecasts. Its work is consumed by military and civilian decision-makers, their staffs, analysts, scholars, and journalists.

ISW’s General Jack Keane Center for National Security publishes analysis on Russia, Ukraine, the Middle East, China, and other geographic and thematic areas. ISW’s maps of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have reached millions of viewers across broadcast and print media including CNN, Fox News, The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, BBC, Financial Times and other leading publications and broadcast networks. ISW’s social media following is rapidly growing and now includes over 350,000 Twitter followers.

ISW also runs a top-tier and growing talent development program. ISW’s General David Petraeus Center for Emerging Leaders identifies, educates, and develops the next generation of national security leaders through formal educational programs and other offerings.

Responsibilities

The Executive Assistant will report to the Chief of Staff and provide focused support to the Chief of Staff and, as needed, the President and other institutional stakeholders. This includes:

· Coordinate and manage all scheduling for the Chief of Staff, maintaining calendars that include all travel, logistical, contact, and background information for all meetings. Proactively highlight decision points and options for optimizing the calendar based on changing events;

· Serve as a liaison between the Chief of Staff and other internal and external stakeholders;

· Facilitate the Chief of Staff’s meetings, ensuring proper etiquette for official engagements, and streamlining interactions with dignitaries or VIPs;

· Perform administrative support to enable the Chief of Staff including such tasks as assembling read-ahead books and supporting reference material including background information ahead of external calls, briefing materials, etc;

· Coordinate travel arrangements for the Chief of Staff;

· Manage contacts for the Chief of Staff;

· Manage confidential and sensitive information;

· Proactively manage the Chief of Staff’s task lists and decision points;

· Insert or linking tasks as calendar items for review, flagging urgent priorities and action items;

· Attend meetings and take notes, with a focus on due-outs. Deconflict and/or collaborate with Directors and other team members when applicable;

· Coordinate with ISW’s External Relations Director for the Chief of Staff’s press and other external appearances;

· Assists the Chief of Staff in balancing time management;

· Other ad-hoc duties including support to other ISW leaders or initiatives when required.

Qualifications:

· The ideal candidate will have experience as a protocol officer or EA to a senior leader;

· A bachelor’s degree or commensurate EA experience is required;

· Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to represent ISW and ISW’s Chief of Staff with professionalism, poise, and alignment with ISW values;

· Ability to interact effectively with senior military and civilian leaders, their chiefs of staff, and executive managers;

· Ability to multitask and dynamically adjust priorities;

· Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment, with calm initiative;

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills; practiced in proofreading and editing;

· Exceptional organizational and time-management skills;

· Keen attention to detail;

· Knowledge of or willingness to learn and apply key elements of protocol and coordination including:

o Bridging gaps between different communication styles;

o Calibrating interactions and planning based on the business or social environment

o Applying different forms of precedence (including rank) when appropriate;

o Finding and correctly utilizing titles and forms of address;

o Identify when protocol regulations or other rules may apply and implement them, especially for US Government personnel.

· Understand and feel confident using and applying dining etiquette principles;

· Ability to observe strict confidentiality in all aspects of the position;

· A team player who can create working relationships across the organization;

· Interest in and commitment to ISW’s mission;

· Advanced understanding of frequently used computer software and programs, such as Microsoft Office Suite.

Applications will be considered on a rolling basis. Compensation will be commensurate with work experience. To apply, please submit a letter of interest and resume.