Operations Manager – Institute for the Study of War

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) seeks a full time Operations Manager to enable ISW programs through operational process creation and management.

Description:

ISW advances an informed understanding of military affairs through reliable research, trusted analysis, and innovative education. We are committed to improving the nation’s ability to respond to threats to U.S. national security and to support U.S. allies in order to achieve U.S. strategic objectives. ISW has a proven track record of accurate analysis and early warning forecasts. Its work is consumed by military and civilian decision-makers, their staffs, analysts, scholars, and journalists.

ISW’s General Jack Keane Center for National Security publishes analysis on Russia, Ukraine, the Middle East, China, and other geographic and thematic areas. ISW’s maps of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have reached millions of viewers across broadcast and print media including CNN, Fox News, The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, BBC, Financial Times and other leading publications and broadcast networks. ISW’s social media following is rapidly growing and now includes over 350,000 Twitter followers.

ISW also runs a top-tier and growing talent development program. ISW’s General David Petraeus Center for Emerging Leaders identifies, educates, and develops the next generation of national security leaders through formal educational programs and other offerings.

Responsibilities:

The Operations Manager reports to the Chief of Staff and oversees the Administrative Assistant. The Operations Manager’s responsibilities are to:

· Develop and manage an organizational calendar that provides a common sight picture of established institutional deadlines, staff travel, holidays and other relevant dates. Push weekly calendar rollups to the staff;

· Identify key gaps in operational processes and create and implement solutions to maximize efficiency and information sharing without contributing friction;

· Develop and manage processes for routine operational requirements such as:

o Purchasing, renewal, adjustment and cancellation of contracts, subscriptions, and licenses;

o Tech and IT reporting mechanisms and compliance requirements;

o Hardware inventory and issuance;

· Manage relationships and coordination with technology and research partners including:

o Filing of MOUs and other legal and reference material as necessary;

o Working with ISW stakeholders as necessary to ensure implementation of agreed-upon terms including logo placements, etc;

· For projects identified by ISW’s Chief of Staff or President: Build execution plans and coordinate among personnel working on projects and deliverables by developing goals, timelines, strategies, logistical plans, communication standards, reporting mechanisms, and evaluation criteria;

· Maintain an organizational record of policies, decisions, and processes and support their communication to the staff;

o Update ISW guidelines, SOPs, and best practice documents to ensure they reflect the most up-to-date policies, lessons learned, and guidance. Ensure they are all cross-referenced and mutually supporting;

· Supervise the Office Administrator and ensure that their operations responsibilities and tasks are completed in accordance with deadlines and organizational standards. Provide status reports to the Chief of Staff.

Qualifications: The ideal candidate will have:

· A Bachelor’s degree and 3-4 years professional experience in a fast-paced logistics-focused role are required; experience developing operational policies and procedures is preferred;

· Advanced level proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel, is highly desired;

· Meticulous organizational skills and attention to detail. Successful candidates should be as comfortable managing an email inbox as they are with untangling complex systems processes;

· Ability to create and maintain structure and process for problem-solving;

· Strong time management skills and the ability multi-task competing projects with adaptability to shifting priorities and deadlines;

· Comfortable solving new and existing operational problems, particularly tech challenges;

· Superior interpersonal skills with a keen awareness on how to effectively engage with personnel across different departments and organizations with different approaches and communication styles;

· Excellent written communication skills, with a deep understanding of grammar, spelling, and professional tone;

· Demonstrated ability to exercise discretion;

· An interest in national security and a desire to advance ISW’s mission and research through an operational lens.

Applications will be considered on a rolling basis. Compensation will be commensurate with work experience. To apply, please submit a letter of interest and resume.