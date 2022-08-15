Events Coordinator – Institute for the Study of War

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) seeks a full time Events Coordinator to support the planning and execution of a wide array of in-person and virtual events in DC and offsite including internationally. Events may include meetings, working groups, briefings, salons, ISW’s annual President’s Circle Benefit Dinner, educational seminars, and conferences.

Description:

ISW advances an informed understanding of military affairs through reliable research, trusted analysis, and innovative education. We are committed to improving the nation’s ability to respond to threats to U.S. national security and to support U.S. allies in order to achieve U.S. strategic objectives. ISW has a proven track record of accurate analysis and early warning forecasts. Its work is consumed by military and civilian decision-makers, their staffs, analysts, scholars, and journalists.

ISW’s General Jack Keane Center for National Security publishes analysis on Russia, Ukraine, the Middle East, China, and other geographic and thematic areas. ISW’s maps of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have reached millions of viewers across broadcast and print media including CNN, Fox News, The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, BBC, Financial Times and other leading publications and broadcast networks. ISW’s social media following is rapidly growing and now includes over 350,000 Twitter followers.

ISW also runs a top-tier and growing talent development program. ISW’s General David Petraeus Center for Emerging Leaders identifies, educates, and develops the next generation of national security leaders through formal educational programs and other offerings.

Responsibilities:

The Events Coordinator reports to the Chief of Staff and collaborates with ISW’s other departments to plan and execute events for the organization. This includes:

· Support the development of events management processes and procedures at ISW and document, maintain, and update them as ISW grows;

· Proactively manage the invitation and attendance logistics, including:

o Proactively manage the logistics of VIP event guests, speakers, and invited members of the press as distinct groups;

o Maintain a fully-updated list of invitations, RSVPs, and any related data;

· Manage event execution logistics including:

o Research, negotiate, contract, and coordinate with venues, caterers, hotels, external event planners, photographers, and other vendors as necessary;

o Select and draft event collateral in conjunction with other ISW stakeholders, secure bids to produce or print it, ensure it is available at the venue, and remove it after the event;

o Draft and disseminate event-related communications to attendees and speakers, which includes invitations, reminders, logistics emails, and post-event follow-up; and draft event-related communications for media or social media when appropriate;

o Provide additional operational support for events, which may include basic audio/visual support, online platform or webcasting preparation, placing collateral at the venue, and creating and assembling event-related materials.

· Maintain organized event data including:

o Maintain a budget of expenses for each relevant event;

o Maintain and share event metrics with the Director of Development, Director of External Relations, and other stakeholders;

o Maintain a searchable archive of ISW’s event photos; event transcripts of on the record events; draft content on events for ISW marketing materials such as Impact Highlights or annual report; and maintain the events section of ISW’s website.

· Communicate and coordinate across the organization:

o Proactively communicate and coordinate with other ISW stakeholders to ensure all are prepared for the event and understand its purpose and flow;

o Proactively coordinate with the ISW Chief of Staff and other ISW stakeholders to ensure that event logistics support the event’s programmatic, development, and external relations goals.

Qualifications: The ideal candidate will have:

· A Bachelor’s degree and 2 years professional experience in an events-focused role are required;

· Excellent interpersonal skills with the innate ability to create a positive and seamless event experience for key stakeholders in the ISW community;

· Ability to work under tight time constraints, multi-task, meet deadlines, calmly problem-solve challenges, and effectively collaborate as a team player;

· Meticulous organizational skills and attention to detail. Successful candidates should be as comfortable tracking RSVPs as they are untangling abstract ideas into concrete executable tasks;

· Experience with Salesforce or similar database, and email marketing systems such as Constant Contact;

· Proficiency in Microsoft Office is required, advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel is preferred;

· Proficiency in using at least one virtual event platforms is required, such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and/or Cisco WebEx;

· Willingness to seek creative approaches within routine daily operations and challenges alike;

· Excellent written communication skills, with an understanding of grammar, spelling, and professional tone;

· Demonstrated ability to exercise discretion;

· An interest in national security and a desire to advance ISW’s mission and research through events.

Applications will be considered on a rolling basis. Compensation will be commensurate with work experience. To apply, please submit a letter of interest and resume.