Executive Assistant for the Office of Governmental Affairs (OGA)

Role Description:

Provides advanced administrative support to the Senior Vice President and Head of the Office of Governmental Affairs (OGA) and the federal government relations team. OGA monitors and influences state, federal and international legislative and regulatory activity on behalf of the company. The office assists senior management in developing and implementing the company’s position and strategy on public policy issues and communicating with key legislators and regulators.

The individual will have significant responsibility in coordinating sensitive matters for OGA and must be able to effectively manage multiple priorities and interact with all levels of the organization, as well as external parties. The individual will function largely independently, serving as the only administrative assistant in OGA’s Washington, DC, office, and will be responsible for the overall administrative functioning of the office.

The ideal candidate must have excellent organizational skills, exceptional attention to detail, strong verbal and written communication skills, be flexible and agile as priorities change, work effectively with other administrative assistants across the company, and be able to handle confidential information with tact and professionalism. The ideal candidate will possess strong decision-making skills that impact the quality, timeliness and effectiveness of the executive and her team’s day-to-day work. In addition, the individual must possess the demonstrated ability to provide solutions to problems in situations that are atypical or infrequently occurring based on practice and existing precedents or procedures.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

Manage calendar, travel and expenses for SVP & federal government relations team members. Assist with day-to-day operations.

Handle heavy meeting scheduling, including by coordinating with other executive assistants.

Prioritize phone, mail and e-mail messages; respond to requests on behalf of SVP & team; track and follow-up on deliverables; maintain files.

Provide basic tech support and troubleshoot IT issues when necessary.

Assist with light departmental event planning.

Compile and submit data for compliance purposes (e.g., lobbying reports).

Serve as point-of-contact for certain outside organizations.

Manage the operations of the office, including ordering and maintaining supplies, and handling other administrative duties as needed.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree preferred. Excellent organization skills; exceptional attention to detail and follow-up. Ability to multi-task and set priorities; flexibility in a fast-paced corporate environment. Ability to problem-solve. Ability to work on a team. High level of professionalism with strong interpersonal skills. Strong written and verbal communication skills. Demonstrated ability to maintain confidentiality; good judgment and diplomacy. Proficiency with Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.

