Government Relations Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION

We are seeking to hire a highly skilled and experienced Manager of Government Relations to support Federal, State and Local Government Affairs activities across the US. This role will be responsible for monitoring legislation, developing corporate positions and responses, and represent Aeroflow Inc to achieve corporate objectives.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Demonstrated ability to develop and implement comprehensive government affairs strategies, communications, and advocacy to support all business units.

Monitor and provide analysis and representation on federal and state legislative and regulatory activity.

Participate in the various state associations based on initiatives or business objectives within those given associations.

Work with appropriate councils and other industry related associations to monitor and influence legislation and regulatory agency actions in areas such as healthcare related issues and tax issues.

Establish and maintain relationships with federal HHS / CMS as well as state level departments of health and human services.

Manage contract lobbyist as required.

Provide ongoing updates to internal stakeholders and serves as a subject matter expert for legislative and regulatory issues.

Employee has an individual responsibility for knowledge of and compliance with laws, regulations, and policies.

Compliance is a condition of employment and is considered an element of job performance

Other duties as assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in political science, public policy, law, communications, public relations, economics, business administration, or a related field required

7+ years of responsibility in government affairs, government, public policy or similar role

Knowledgeable in political communications, federal and state legislative/regulatory process and politics

Experience in healthcare industry preferred

Excellent negotiation and influencing skills

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Ability to effectively navigate with all levels of the organization

Curious and self-motivated individual

Ability to travel as required

POSITION PERKS AND BENEFITS

At Aeroflow, we know it’s not all about what you can do for us. We believe that our people are the best investment we can make and we want to reward you through a wide range of benefits that recognize the important role you play in our organization and in driving our mission. We offer the following benefits to our employees:

Competitive Pay

401(k) with Safe Harbor Company Match (up to 4%)

Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance

Optional Life Insurance

Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

6 Weeks Paid Maternity Leave / 2 Weeks Paid Paternity Leave

Additional Maternity & Paternity Benefits (including free diapers for a year, free breast pump, and reimbursement for doula services)

Adoption Assistance

PTO Accrual Starts Day One

8 Paid Holidays

Corporate Volunteering and Community Service Opportunities

Employee Referral Bonus Program

Corporate Leadership Training and Professional Development Opportunities

Healthy Lifestyle Programs and Corporate Fitness Center

Financial Wellness Program

Discounted Gold’s Gym Membership

Great Place to Work Award Winner

“Thank you for your interest in the Manager, Government Relations position at Aeroflow Healthcare. To proceed with your application, please register with Aeroflow Healthcare and apply directly on the site here: https://aeroflowinc.com/employment-opportunities/ Thank you!”