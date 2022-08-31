trending:

Legislative Analyst, Governmental Affairs and Public Policy

Position Title:Legislative Analyst, Governmental Affairs and Public PolicyPosition Type:Full-time; Exempt   
Department:Governmental Affairs and Public PolicyReports to:Managing Director, Governmental Affairs and Public Policy 
Job Description:
Position Overview The Legislative Analyst supports AGA’s government relations objectives by identifying, monitoring, and analyzing legislation.   Role and Responsibilities Primary duties will include a variety of matters including: ·       Attend and provide concise summaries of hearings and briefings ·       Coordinate the materials needed to effectively advocate AGA’s legislative policy positions including drafting testimony and questions for hearings and preparation for Hill outreach ·       Conduct research, develop analysis and coordinate collateral materials for use in public policy outreach and communications ·       Support the Department’s efforts to lobby, build coalitions and expand relationships with key decision-makers ·       Participate in the development of policy positions, strategies, and execution of tactics to influence legislative and regulatory activity ·       Support the team’s efforts to inform, coordinate and mobilize member company representatives and other interested parties (coalitions) to pursue AGA’s government relations goals ·       Work collaboratively with colleagues across AGA to develop and implement effective advocacy strategies and member service programs and to refine messages and produce collateral materials to advance priority policy objectives ·       Maintain administrative requirements related to program budget and expenses, scheduling, meeting and program support.   Qualifications and Education Requirements ·       Undergraduate degree in related discipline required ·       Minimum two years of legislative, regulatory, lobbying or political experience in a support position ·       Understanding of the legislative process, political fundraising and campaigns and/or public relations ·       Strong writing, interpersonal and oral communications skills ·       Strong administrative, computer and internet skills ·       Exceptional organizational skills ·       Able to work well under pressure, manage quickly shifting priorities and meet deadlines



TO APPLY: https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=300d4bdb-72d8-4417-b91e-2a083c0c650c&ccId=19000101_000001&jobId=439156&source=CC2&lang=en_US  

