Legislative Analyst, Governmental Affairs and Public Policy

Position Overview The Legislative Analyst supports AGA’s government relations objectives by identifying, monitoring, and analyzing legislation. Role and Responsibilities Primary duties will include a variety of matters including: · Attend and provide concise summaries of hearings and briefings · Coordinate the materials needed to effectively advocate AGA’s legislative policy positions including drafting testimony and questions for hearings and preparation for Hill outreach · Conduct research, develop analysis and coordinate collateral materials for use in public policy outreach and communications · Support the Department’s efforts to lobby, build coalitions and expand relationships with key decision-makers · Participate in the development of policy positions, strategies, and execution of tactics to influence legislative and regulatory activity · Support the team’s efforts to inform, coordinate and mobilize member company representatives and other interested parties (coalitions) to pursue AGA’s government relations goals · Work collaboratively with colleagues across AGA to develop and implement effective advocacy strategies and member service programs and to refine messages and produce collateral materials to advance priority policy objectives · Maintain administrative requirements related to program budget and expenses, scheduling, meeting and program support. Qualifications and Education Requirements · Undergraduate degree in related discipline required · Minimum two years of legislative, regulatory, lobbying or political experience in a support position · Understanding of the legislative process, political fundraising and campaigns and/or public relations · Strong writing, interpersonal and oral communications skills · Strong administrative, computer and internet skills · Exceptional organizational skills · Able to work well under pressure, manage quickly shifting priorities and meet deadlines







