Jobs

Legislative Analyst

Position Overview

The Legislative Analyst supports AGA’s government relations objectives by identifying, monitoring, and analyzing legislation.

Role and Responsibilities

Primary duties will include a variety of matters including:

·       Attend and provide concise summaries of hearings and briefings

·       Coordinate the materials needed to effectively advocate AGA’s legislative policy positions including drafting testimony and questions for hearings and preparation for Hill outreach

·       Conduct research, develop analysis and coordinate collateral materials for use in public policy outreach and communications

·       Support the Department’s efforts to lobby, build coalitions and expand relationships with key decision-makers

·       Participate in the development of policy positions, strategies, and execution of tactics to influence legislative and regulatory activity

·       Support the team’s efforts to inform, coordinate and mobilize member company representatives and other interested parties (coalitions) to pursue AGA’s government relations goals

·       Work collaboratively with colleagues across AGA to develop and implement effective advocacy strategies and member service programs and to refine messages and produce collateral materials to advance priority policy objectives

·       Maintain administrative requirements related to program budget and expenses, scheduling, meeting and program support.

Qualifications and Education Requirements

·       Undergraduate degree in related discipline required

·       Minimum two years of legislative, regulatory, lobbying or political experience in a support position

·       Understanding of the legislative process, political fundraising and campaigns and/or public relations

·       Strong writing, interpersonal and oral communications skills

·       Strong administrative, computer and internet skills

·       Exceptional organizational skills

Able to work well under pressure, manage quickly shifting priorities and meet deadlines

To apply: https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=300d4bdb-72d8-4417-b91e-2a083c0c650c&ccId=19000101_000001&jobId=439156&source=CC2&lang=en_US

