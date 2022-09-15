Director of Federal Research Relations



The Director of Federal Research Relations is responsible for facilitating relationships between IU and IU researchers and federal agencies that support research; identifying opportunities for federal research funding, participating in peer review and advisory committees, as well as awards and other recognition for IU researchers; educating IU researchers on funding and other opportunities in federal agencies; coordinating opportunities for agency personnel to visit IU campuses and meet with IU researchers and leadership; advancing IU’s research reputation among federal agencies; and fostering relationships with other universities, associations, and professional groups to achieve the above. The Director of Federal Research Relations will also work closely with the Associate Vice President for Federal Relations who leads the development and implementation of the university’s annual legislative agenda, to coordinate the following activities: on the Hill or involving legislative personnel to ensure clarity and continuity of messaging to members and their respective staff; involving the use of the Washington office or office personnel; and involving the identification of IU federal relations priorities associated with the university’s research enterprise.

Salary range: $130,000-$150,000 commensurate upon experience plus $27,600 annual housing allowance and benefits

Minimum Education: Bachelor’s degree; a Master’s or Doctoral degree is preferred.





Minimum Experience: Five or more years in government relations and/or the federal research enterprise, considerable knowledge of the mission, organization and operation of research universities and the federal administrative regulatory process.



Required knowledge, skills, and abilities:

Knowledge of the workings of key federal research agencies is required. Ability to organize, direct, and coordinate multiple activities. Excellent written and oral communication skills are required. Demonstrated skill in interpersonal, written and oral communications in order to establish strong trust to enhance credibility of University units. Requires strong writing skills and the ability to create complete and concise correspondence using proper grammar, punctuation, and spelling. Task coordination and good problem solving skills are required. Strong organizational skills are essential. Must be willing to work in a team environment and must be a motivated self-starter. Must effectively communicate with people across diverse professional and cultural settings. Must be able to travel back and forth between Washington D.C. and Indiana.





Apply to https://go.iu.edu/4vKL