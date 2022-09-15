Legislative Representative

Washington, DC-based trade association has an immediate need for an individual to assist us in communicating the public transportation industry’s positions on federal legislative issues to members of Congress, the Executive Branch, coalition partners, and the public.

Duties include, but are not limited to: communicating APTA’s positions on legislative issues to members of Congress, Congressional Committees, the Executive Branch and others; working in a team to develop and execute strategies to advance legislative priorities; preparing statements and fact sheets on matters of interest to the transit and passenger rail industry; supporting the execution of advocacy programs to build public awareness and support for public transportation as well as support for APTA policies; serving as staff advisor to APTA Legislative Committees and Subcommittees; assisting in the preparation of Congressional testimony on industry topics; preparing speeches for APTA officers and executive staff; attending meetings, media briefings, or hearings and interpreting the events for APTA membership through written and oral communication; and assisting with the planning, managing and execution of the Annual Legislative Conference.

The Legislative Representative will have two to four years of lobbying experience with a trade association, public transportation agency, corporation or consulting lobbying firm, or an equivalent level of experience as legislative staff in a congressional office or in the Executive Branch. A Bachelor’s degree in Political Science, Public Policy, Public Administration, or similar field is required. A Master’s degree in a related field is considered a plus. Knowledge of federal transit and passenger rail policies and programs, major issues and priorities in public transportation, and the federal legislative process, including authorization and appropriations issues, is required. Strong oral and written communication skills are also required.

