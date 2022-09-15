Position Title

Director of Federal Relations

The Opportunity



Colorado School of Mines (Mines) invites applications for a new opportunity as the Director of Federal Relations (DFR) to lead efforts to advance awareness of the university as a world-leading research institution—and to support positive, productive relationships with the U.S. government and its agencies. As a member of the Office of Research and Technology Transfer (RTT) and working directly with the Vice President, staff and external representatives, the Director of Federal Relations will coordinate closely with the Office of Marketing and Communications at Mines. This role will drive and amplify efforts aimed at making Mines a top of mind and first-choice partner with public and private sector organizations, federal labs and funding agencies, policymakers and stakeholders.



This position will provide an essential bridge between Mines expertise and research capabilities, with key external stakeholders, representing Mines in high profile relationships and communications opportunities, particularly in Washington D.C. Your role will involve building key relationships on behalf of the University, in close coordination with Mines federal communications partners, Mines leadership, and with state and local governments. You will refine and execute a strategic federal stakeholder communications plan with the Office of Research and Technology Transfer and University leadership that grows awareness, understanding and demand for Mines expertise and research capabilities. You will also lead the development and management of related communications including digital channels, such as through email newsletters, RTT’s social media and website, and more.



The Director of Federal Relations will represent the Mines research portfolio, authoring and editing content for publications and media to expand Mines connections with our target audiences. You will connect University leadership and faculty experts to federal sector policymakers, including funding agencies, congressional committees, the executive branch, and other leaders. This role will additionally organize and convene thought-leadership events, developing programs to advance national conversations. This position will be based at Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado, and will regularly require travel to Washington, D.C. and other locations.

Responsibilities



The DFR will possess the experience and skills enabling them to communicate effectively and successfully with Congress and the Executive Agencies on the Mines agenda. They will also possess the leadership, creative, and strategic skills necessary to help the VPRTT and University leadership shape a successful policy and advocacy agenda, and to effectively interact with dynamic professional teams and external representatives.



• Lead federal relations efforts to shape and advance Mines federal policy strategies.

• Build strong relationships with policymakers, create effective partnerships, and develop meaningful support for Mines priorities.

• Communicate effectively on behalf of the University and its research portfolio, including written content and through digital channels.

• Oversee issues management and communications on federal policy issues of interest to Mines and its faculty.

• Connect senior university leaders, faculty, staff, and students with policymakers, including coordinating Washington and campus visits.

• Partner with Mines portfolios and departments, including the Mines Foundation, to organize briefings and other special university events in Golden, CO, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere.

• Serve as a resource and thought partner for Mines research, faculty and student programs.

• Represent Mines with professional and industry associations, and participate in science, innovation, and education advocacy coalitions.

• Serve as a member of the Mines public and government affairs leadership team together with Mines state and local government relations, and external engagement leads.

• Manage contract relationships with lobbying firms and other vendors.



Additional Responsibilities



• Public representative for Colorado School of Mines university and research enterprise.

• Represents RTT and President’s offices in interactions with campus partners.

• Routinely explains and justifies research activities to a broad audience of constituents, including students.

• Routinely reports on efforts, outcomes and impacts to campus clients including (and beginning with) the Office of Research and Technology Transfer, the President’s Office, Academic Affairs and individual departments.

• Performs other duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications



Education and Experience:



• Bachelor’s degree

• Minimum of 5 years in federal service, congressional staff, federal relations or related fields, with experience.

• 5-years experience with federal legislative and agency processes at a senior level.

• 5-years experience in science and innovation policy, strategy, and politics.

• Demonstrated leadership experience; ability lead by influence, expertise, and advocacy among key internal and external stakeholders.

• Ability to establish strong relations with government officials and other partners; excellent strategic advocacy skills.

• Outstanding project management and issues management skills and experience.

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

• Team player.



Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities



Enthusiasm for working within a university community, especially with students and faculty.

• Effectively and regularly makes risk/reward assessments. Communicates those resulting recommendations to university leadership to help them make decisions that are informed by external context and community sentiment.

• Independently determines which tools, technologies and practices are required to help Mines reliably and powerfully reach internal and external audiences.

• Provides talking points and recommends response activities to individual faculty, RTT and Mines leaders.

• Advises on programmatic, personnel and vendor decisions related to communications, government relations and policy that are reasoned, documented and in-line with university needs and expected outcomes.



Job Demands





• Job will require regular travel, with the need to attend various events.

Preferred Qualifications



• Masters, Ph.D., or professional degree preferred.

• Confident public speaker and media experience, preferred.

• 4 years leadership experience on Capitol Hill or in the Executive Branch.

• Demonstrated experience interfacing directly with members of trade and mainstream media at the local, regional and national level, including in high-stakes situations.



About Mines & Golden, CO



Mines is consistently ranked among the top engineering colleges in the United States and ranks number one as the best public school in the state for best value colleges. Mines is located in the heart of Golden, Colorado, a western suburb of Denver. The campus location offers a small-town ambiance with close proximity to all that the Denver metropolitan area has to offer with an abundance of cultural events, museums, theaters and sporting venues. An arid climate and an average 300 days of sunshine per year make the area an ideal place to live, work and play. We seek individuals who value a diverse and inclusive community – offering different perspectives, experiences, and cultures that enrich the educational and work experience. Learn more about the Office of Research and Technology Transfer at https://research.mines.edu/.





Equal Opportunity



Colorado School of Mines is committed to equal opportunity for all persons. Mines does not discriminate on the basis of age, sex, gender (including gender identity and gender expression), ancestry, creed, marital status, race, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, genetic information, veteran status or current military service. Further, Mines does not retaliate against community members for filing complaints regarding or implicating any of these protected statuses.



Mines’ commitment to nondiscrimination, affirmative action, equal opportunity and equal access is reflected in the administration of its policies, procedures, programs and activities and in its efforts to achieve a diverse student body and workforce.



Through its policies, procedures and resources, Mines complies with federal law, Colorado state law, administrative regulations, executive orders and other legal requirements to prevent discrimination (including harassment or retaliation) within the Mines campus community and to address potential allegations of inequity or concerns for safety.

Pay Range



$142,900 – $165,500



Mines takes into consideration a combination of candidate’s education, training and experience as well as the position’s scope and complexity, the discretion and latitude required in the role, work location, and external market and internal value when determining a salary level for potential new employees.

Total Rewards

Mines is proud to provide exceptional benefits that include pay, health & wellness and work/life balance offerings. Our portfolio of benefits includes medical, dental, vision, disability insurance, flexible spending accounts, life insurance, and retirement savings plans. Additionally, Mines employees are eligible for tuition benefits (for employees and dependents), generous paid holidays and leaves and discount programs. For more information, visit Mines benefits.

How to Apply

Review of applications will be ongoing until filled. Applicants will be asked to complete an online application (personal information, demographic information, veterans status) and upload a resume/CV and cover letter (required). References will not be requested or contacted until later in the selection process.



Contact Kathleen Feighny, Recruiter, at kfeighny@mines.edu with any questions.

Background Investigation Required

Yes

COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement