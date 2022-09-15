Community Living Alternatives (CLA) is seeking a full-time ICF QIDP/ Direct Support Professional, who is compassionate, has high integrity and wants to make a difference in others’ lives!

We provide direct residential support services to individuals with Intellectual and Developmental disabilities. This includes physical assistance, cooking, cleaning, medical appointments, community participation, skill building in healthy relationships and empowerment in their lives per individual plans of service.

The QIDP will provide residential routine support, skill building, and companionship in a home setting and the community to enable the individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to pursue their life ambitions and goals and to maintain their health and safety.

Provides input for the development of the annual Individual Service Plan (ISP) for each individual supported, writing, typing or proof-reading documents as needed. Assists Home Manager in implementing or ensuring the implementation of the particular requirements of the ISP on a daily basis. In the ICF, ensures compliance with all pertinent federal regulations applicable to community ICFs. Maintains all required documentation in logs and records, including monthly and quarterly reports.

Ensures that individuals supported have personal choices in all aspects of their daily life, and that the individuals are empowered to pursue their choices. Establishes and maintains cooperative and professional relationships other CLA staff, with the families or guardians of the individuals supported, and appropriate interested outside parties. Manages and documents emergency situations and notifies appropriate staff. Schedules, implements, and follows-up on medical and dental appointments/referrals, as required.

Provides training, assists and supports the individuals supported in all activities of daily living (ADLs) according to their specific support needs. These areas will include hygiene, wellness matters, housekeeping, communications, socialization, appropriate use of leisure time, shopping and money management, use of community resources, and other activities of daily living, as necessary.

Ensures individuals have safe, appropriate and reliable transportation to medical appointments, community activities, emergency evacuations, day programs, etc. as necessary and determined through the ISP. Implements and documents the criteria of behavioral support plans for individuals supported, and participates in the development of such plans.

The position is located in Alexandria, VA and the schedule is Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., for a total of40 hours per week. A clear background and clean driving record with a minimum of 3 years U.S. driving experience are required.

Please fax your résume and a copy of your driving record, dated within the past 30 days and confirming a minimum of 3 years driving experience, to HR at 703-352-4906 or by email to CLAHR@cla-va.org . For additional information about our company, listing of current openings and to apply online, please visit us at www.cla-va.org.

Community Living Alternatives is an equal employment opportunity employer. We adhere to a policy of making employment decisions without regard to race, color, religion, gender (except where sex is a bonafide occupational qualification), sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, national origin, military status, citizenship, age or disability. We assure you that your opportunity for employment with CLA depends solely on your qualifications