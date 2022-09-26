Vice President and Associate General Counsel

NCTA-The Internet & Television Association (“NCTA”) – headquartered in Washington, D.C.- represents network innovators and content creators that connect, entertain, inform and inspire consumers every day. Our industry supports three million American jobs and employs at least three hundred people in every congressional district. NCTA’s member companies have a groundbreaking history and equally impressive vision for the future, emboldened by a spirit of innovation, creativity and passion to be the best.

NCTA seeks a Vice President and Associate General who will provide legal support for the Association and member companies in rulemaking and other proceedings before government agencies and courts.

Essential Functions:

· Drafts comments for filing in Federal Communications Commission and other agency proceedings; drafts documents for filing in various court cases.

· Advocates cable industry positions before the FCC and other government bodies.

· Coordinates policy positions with member companies and their outside counsel.

· Advises members, and the Association on legal and policy questions.

· Supervises outside counsel and economists.

· Provides member guidance on day-to-day operating questions.

· Assists the Senior Vice President and other Legal Department lawyers in representing the Department at meetings and conferences.

· Performs other duties as assigned.

Background/Skills/Abilities Preferred:

Law degree from an accredited law school.

Active status licensed attorney in any state or District of Columbia.

At least five years of relevant legislative, regulatory, or policy experience.

Knowledge of content creation and distribution business fundamentals required.

Knowledge of policy-making process on Capitol Hill and regulatory agencies required.

Ability to interact with and consult members of the industry at all levels.

Strong presentation skills; skilled oral and written communicator.

Ability to write analyses of business and policy issues, as well as talking points for internal and external use.

Open, consensus-oriented; ability to work as an effective and collaborative team player.

Ability to work with a minimum of supervision and possess a high degree of initiative, judgment and discretion.

Proficiency with MS Office.

To Apply

Send your resume and one-page letter summarizing your interest, qualifications, and salary expectations. Please reference the Vice President and Associate General Counsel position in your cover letter.

What We Offer

NCTA believes that diversity of experience and perspective are strengths and seeks to continue to grow a highly committed, skilled, and collaborative staff. In addition to a highly competitive salary and bonus program, and a platform of extensive benefits, NCTA is committed to the development and overall wellbeing of our team members. We offer traditional (medical, dental, vision, flexible spending, life, AD&D, LTD, STD) and enhanced benefits such as parental leave, a wellbeing program, employee assistance program and commuting benefits. We also offer a robust 401k plan, a generous paid time off plan, paid holidays, and a paid winter break.

Equal Opportunity Employer

We at NCTA are committed to building a culture where diverse people, ideas, and experiences are welcomed, included, and celebrated; where our employees can thrive as they bring their best authentic selves to work every day. NCTA provides equal employment opportunities to all applicants without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, family responsibilities, genetic information, disability, matriculation, political affiliation or veteran status in accordance with applicable federal, state and local laws governing non-discrimination in employment.