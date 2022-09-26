SAFE STATES ALLIANCE

Position Description

Job Title: Government Relations Manager

Position type: Full-Time (part-time considered)

Location: Remote-based organization (candidate preferably Washington, DC-based)

Compensation: $70,000 -$80,000 annually

To Apply: Please send a resume and cover letter to Richard.hamburg@safestates.org.

Organization Description

Safe States Alliance is a national non-profit organization and professional association whose mission is to strengthen the practice of injury and violence prevention. Formed in 1993, Safe States Alliance is the only national non-profit organization comprised of public health injury and violence prevention professionals representing all U.S. states and territories. Safe States is committed to diversity in the workplace and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. Safe States operates virtually, and all employees work in remote telework positions. Candidates will be required to maintain a home office according to Safe States policies.

Primary Goals:

1. Set strategic direction for government relations, identifies current and emerging issues in line with organizational policy priorities, and makes policy recommendations to further Safe States’ government relations objectives.

2. Monitor and analyze legislative and policy proposals; develops and implements strategies for effectively representing Safe States’ interests and concerns.

3. Develop effective relationships and communicates on Safe States’ behalf with members of Congress, Congressional staff, representatives of the Administration and public health partner organizations.

Position Description & Responsibilities

1. Monitor legislative activity, including participating on relevant coalitions and providing written and verbal summary reports to the Executive Committee, committees, and special interest groups.

2. Draft and provide periodic presentations to members and other stakeholders.

3. Develop legislative strategies and priorities, including bi-annual Congressional Priorities and annual Appropriations Priorities.

4. Review, analyze, monitor, and track legislative and regulatory activity related to the organization’s Congressional Priorities and Appropriations Priorities, and recommend actions to the Executive Director as warranted.

a. Draft testimony, talking points, status reports, collateral materials, educational materials, amendments, legislation, or other materials needed to support Safe States Alliance’s non-appropriations advocacy agenda.

b. Lead advocacy efforts in support of Safe States ’appropriations agenda and closely monitor the budget and appropriations process, including drafting appropriations backgrounders, testimony, hearing questions and report language.

5. Regularly monitor relevant legislative and regulatory issues, utilizing available technology including the web, Congressional Record, Federal Register and Politico.

6. Engage members in grassroots educational efforts, including organizing an annual Hill Day, and manage grassroots communications via Insight e-newsletter and grassroots software.

7. Support the Executive Director in developing and maintaining relationships with key Administration and Congressional staff, including arranging meetings with stakeholders and officials relevant to Safe States Alliance’s policy priorities.

8. Plan, organize and implement legislative objectives, strategies and tactics and advise Executive Director as appropriate.

9. Represent Safe States among partner associations and groups as requested and identify new opportunities for partnership in support of Policy Priorities and organizational strategic objectives.

10. Coordinate the Injury and Violence Prevention Network (IVPN), including working with the Executive Director to set agendas, facilitating IVPN calls, and ensuring follow up to action items.

11. Staff Safe States’ Policy Committee and Policy Fellows program, including training and mentorship.

12. Work with other staff partners in the development of supporting materials and communications necessary to advance policy agenda, including regularly updating the website’s Take Action Center.

13. Other duties and tasks as assigned.

Skills & Qualifications:

1. Bachelor’s degree in a related field, advanced degree preferred; and three to five years of federal legislative and regulatory experience on Capitol Hill and/or an advocacy-focused organization.

2. Detail-oriented, with ability to manage and prioritize multiple projects.

3. Ability to gather, summarize, and convey information for reports, correspondence, and other written materials.

4. Proficient in using Microsoft Office, adaptable in learning new computer programs and social media platforms.

5. First-hand knowledge of Congressional and federal agency policies and procedures.

6. Demonstrated ability to assess federal policy proposals and communicate effectively both orally and in writing.

7. Ability to exercise sound and independent judgment, especially under challenging circumstances and time constraints, in responding to requests and inquiries and in carrying out actions on Safe States’ behalf.