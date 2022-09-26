National Council of State Housing Agencies

Senior Housing Policy Specialist

Position Description

Reporting relationship: The senior housing policy specialist reports to the director of tax and housing advocacy.

Key attributes: Familiarity with affordable housing policy and legislation; solid understanding of Congress and congressional procedures, including the federal budget and appropriations processes; knowledge of federal agencies concerned with housing policy; familiarity with HUD housing programs, including the HOME Investment Partnerships program, rental assistance, the Housing Trust Fund, homeless assistance and supportive housing programs; excellent writing and verbal communication skills; demonstrated initiative; detail-oriented, organized, thorough, flexible, and able to handle numerous assignments simultaneously; strong analytical ability; willing and able to work long hours; and good follow-through and ability to accomplish tasks with minimal reminders and supervision.

Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following:

Lead role in NCSHA’s legislative advocacy on appropriations and authorization policy for HUD programs.

Responsibilities include monitoring legislative, regulatory, and administrative matters related to issues assigned by the director of tax and housing advocacy; communicating NCSHA’s agenda to Congress and the Administration; coordinating with and enlisting support from other industry groups; planning and coordinating HFA intervention with Congress and the Administration; forming and maintaining relationships with relevant congressional and Administration members and staff; representing NCSHA in advocacy coalitions, including leading the HOME Coalition; and providing support to NCSHA working groups related to legislation, policy, and HFA program implementation. Primary issue areas include the HOME program, project-based rental assistance, homeless assistance, special needs and supportive housing, and federal budget and appropriations.

Prepare congressional testimony and comment letters to Congress and federal agencies; represent NCSHA before Congress, the Administration, and industry groups; communicate relevant legislative, policy, and program developments in a timely fashion to NCSHA members; write for NCSHA’s publications, including NCSHA’s website, lobbying materials, reports, and other ad hoc efforts.

Help develop and execute NCSHA conference programs.

Provide staff support to various NCSHA working groups, as assigned by director of tax and housing advocacy.

Position Classification: Full-time, exempt.

Travel: Occasional travel required.

Experience: 5-10 years of experience preferred

To apply: Send cover letter and resume to jobs@ncsha.org.

NCSHA offers a competitive salary and excellent benefits. NCSHA is an equal opportunity employer.