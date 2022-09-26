Associate
Job Title: Associate
Job Duration: Full Time
Company: Keybridge Communications
About Our Company: Keybridge Communications is a DC-based public relations firm that specializes in writing, media placement, and issue advocacy. For more information about our company, visit: www.keybridgecommunications.com.
Work Experience: 0-3 years
Qualifications: We are seeking a bright, energetic, self-motivated college graduate for an associate position.
Responsibilities include:
• Pitching media outlets, including newspaper, radio, and television
• Developing relationships with members of the press
• Drafting written materials including op-eds, press releases, pitch letters and talking points
• Compiling media lists and reports
• Managing complex issue campaigns, including, creation and execution of strategic public relations plans
• Performing other public relations tasks as needed
• Working under deadline in a fast paced environment
Must have strong organizational skills, exceptional attention to detail, and an interest in current events and public policy.
Salary: $53,000
Benefits: 401K, Vacation, Dental, Health, Disability
Job Category: Public Relations
Location: Washington, DC 20007 USA
Employer Contact Information
Name: Julia Lehner, jlehner@kbc.us
Instructions: Please send brief cover letter and resume to jlehner@kbc.us. No phone calls, please.