Jobs

Associate

Job Title: Associate

Job Duration: Full Time

Company: Keybridge Communications

About Our Company: Keybridge Communications is a DC-based public relations firm that specializes in writing, media placement, and issue advocacy. For more information about our company, visit: www.keybridgecommunications.com.

Work Experience: 0-3 years

Qualifications: We are seeking a bright, energetic, self-motivated college graduate for an associate position. 

Responsibilities include: 

•          Pitching media outlets, including newspaper, radio, and television

•          Developing relationships with members of the press

•          Drafting written materials including op-eds, press releases, pitch letters and talking points

•          Compiling media lists and reports

•          Managing complex issue campaigns, including, creation and execution of strategic public relations plans

•          Performing other public relations tasks as needed

•          Working under deadline in a fast paced environment

Must have strong organizational skills, exceptional attention to detail, and an interest in current events and public policy. 

Salary: $53,000

Benefits: 401K, Vacation, Dental, Health, Disability

Job Category: Public Relations

Location: Washington, DC 20007 USA

Employer Contact Information

Name: Julia Lehner, jlehner@kbc.us

Instructions:  Please send brief cover letter and resume to jlehner@kbc.us. No phone calls, please.

