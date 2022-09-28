Federal Affairs Coordinator

The American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) is searching for a motivated, detail-oriented individual to assist the AAAE Federal Affairs team with its advocacy efforts in Washington, communications with its airport members, and planning for policy-related meetings the team manages and moderates. While largely administrative in nature, the role will provide the successful candidate the opportunity to be a part of one of the most respected advocacy groups in transportation, help develop and manage effective communications with airport leaders across the country, and be involved with the planning and management of AAAE-hosted meetings that bring together industry and government leaders for dialog and discussion of the day’s most pressing policy and operational issues for airports and the aviation industry.

Primary duties and responsibilities:

· Manage all administrative duties and internal and external reporting functions for the AAAE Federal Affairs Membership

· Compile and file monthly, quarterly and biannual federal compliance reports

· Compile or assist with compiling Federal Affairs content for reports to the AAAE Board of Directors and various Departmental Annual Reports

· Support senior lobbyists and the Federal Affairs team in distributing electronic alerts and reports to membership regarding congressional and federal action in Washington

· Report on congressional hearings or on federal task forces/working group activities

· Maintain and enhance AAAE Federal Affairs web presence by posting alerts and reports

· Maintain AAAE Federal Affairs distribution lists

· Provide general and targeted member services and outreach

· Help manage planning committee meetings to help develop agendas/content and identify speaker candidates for AAAE-hosted conferences

· Draft and send invitations to prospective speakers for AAAE-hosted conferences

· Maintain AAAE-hosted conference websites to ensure agendas and confirmed speakers are current

· Coordinate and work with other Departments to support AAAE conferences

· Other duties and opportunities as assigned

Education, prior work experience, and specialized skills and knowledge:

• Bachelor’s degree

• Intense attention to detail

• Excellent organizational and analytical skills, with ability to work well under pressure

• Excellent collaborative communication and interpersonal skills

• Team-oriented and ability to work independently

• Ability to collaborate, with appropriate leadership qualities

• Ability to independently manage production requirements and operational goals and projects, including ability to prioritize multiple and varied tasks within established deadlines

• Ability to interface and build relationships with legislative and federal staff with other aviation organizations and stakeholders

• Computer proficiency in Word; relational data base systems including Excel; Power Point

• Aviation experience and interest highly desired

AAAE is an EOE/AA employer.