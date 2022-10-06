POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT

The Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies offers an excellent suite of benefits including: paid vacation, paid sick leave, a 401k plan with up to a 7% employer contribution, the ability to work from home two days a week, short and long term disability insurance, a supportive culture and a commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Position Title

Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Policy Coordinator

Reports to

Government Affairs Director

Position Location

Washington, DC. DC based positions are expected to work from the office for a minimum of three days per week with the option to work up to two days per week from home.

Job Type

Full-time / Exempt

AFWA Background

The Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, founded in 1902, represents North America’s fish and wildlife agencies. It promotes sound management and conservation and speaks with a collective voice on important fish and wildlife issues. The Association is a nonprofit, 501(c)(6) trade association. See www.fishwildlife.org for more information.

Position Summary

The Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Policy Coordinator supports the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (AFWA) Government Affairs Team. At the direction of the Government Affairs Director, the position assists with Congressional advocacy, AFWA position and policy development, coordinates federal rule-making responses, and provides outreach and education to Association members on Federal policy and Congressional legislation and actions to increase the organization’s advocacy capacity and effectiveness.

At the Direction of the Government Affairs Director, the position will work on assigned issues relating to fisheries and aquatic resource policy issues of which include both freshwater and marine ecosystems as well as aquaculture and aquatic invasive species. In addition to these focus areas, the Government Affairs Associate will also assist with coordinating state comments, recommendations, and implementation of the conservation related policy provisions that were included in the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

This position provides staff support to the following AFWA Committees, Subcommittee, and Working Groups: Fisheries & Water Resources Policy Committee, Subcommittee on Water, Drug Approval Working Group, Bird & Fish Related Conflict Working Group, Aquatic Animal Health Working Group, and Ocean Resources Policy Committee.

Duties

Support Government Affairs Logistics – assist the Government Affairs (GA) Director with coordinating, scheduling Congressional, Federal agency, and community/coalition meetings and conference calls on topics related to fish and aquatic resource policy. Participate in meetings on behalf of and with the Government Affairs Director, take notes, and assist with meetings and organizational follow-up on tasks and logistics.

Coordinate Advocacy Efforts – at the Direction of the GA Director, coordinate meetings with congressional staff on fisheries and aquatic resource topics, participate in meetings with congressional staff in direct support of the GA Director; lead and assist as needed with writing and submitting congressional testimony and statements for the record; develop talking points on legislation and issues; draft and track, and assist when necessary with the drafting and tracking of Senate and House “Dear Colleague Letters” and community letters of support/opposition on legislation; develop and distribute advocacy messages to Congress on important legislation.

Assist with Policy Development— identify emerging Congressional and Federal agency issues related to fisheries and aquatic policy as well as infrastructure and conservation provisions in the BIL And IRA. Assess potential impacts of legislation, policy and guidance to State fish and wildlife agency members; coordinate the development of Association positions on Congressional legislation; and provide legislative support to Association committees and working groups. Assist the Government Affairs Director in developing and reviewing nationally coordinated comments with State fish and wildlife agency members, and the appropriate AFWA committees, for submission during federal agency rule-making processes.

Outreach and Education to Association Members – provide written and verbal communications/updates to State fish and wildlife agency Directors, their key staff – including Fish Chiefs, and AFWA committees on Congressional affairs via participating in and coordinating regularly scheduled conference calls and committee meetings. Help develop content for Association member communications; assist with development of Congressional “calls to action” for Association members; assist the Association’s Communications Director with management of web content for government affairs issues.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Ability to communicate effectively (orally and in writing), work effectively with others, be self-motivated, manage long-term and plan strategically as well as handle short-term deadlines, demonstrate sharp policy analytical ability, and manage multiple projects/issues simultaneously. Ability to develop and maintain relationships with key policymakers and Congressional staff, AFWA members, and conservation organizations. Experience with planning and facilitating meetings. Familiarity with the federal regulatory process. Experience working for a state, federal, territorial, or provincial fish and wildlife agency or a demonstrated understanding of the role of state fish and wildlife agencies preferred. Experience working for a member of Congress in policy-making and the legislative process is desirable.

The Association utilizes Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Office products. Proficiency with these products is required.

Commitment to Association’s values including working in and supporting a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Education

Bachelor’s degree in fish and wildlife management or a closely related field; or master’s or bachelor’s degree in political science with a focus on natural resource conservation or environmental studies; and at least 1-3 years’ experience in natural resource policymaking and the legislative process.

Travel time required: 25%

Application Process

Please email CV and cover letter, subject line Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Policy Coordinator, to kthiede@fishwildlife.org.

Compensation

Beginning salary: $60,000.

Application Deadline

October 28, 2022, or until filled.

Equal Opportunity

The Association provides equal opportunity in all our employment practices. The Association makes employment decisions based on merit, qualifications, abilities, and business needs, without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability, marital status, military status or any other category protected by applicable federal, state and local laws.