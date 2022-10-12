Director, Community Health Improvement

Catholic Health Association of the United States (CHA)

This position entails coordinating ministry activities in the areas of tax exemption, community benefit, equity, social determinants of health and community health improvement. This position works with other national organizations to achieve ministry priorities for these areas and to promote collaboration. This position is responsible for promoting the Catholic Health Association as the national leader in community benefit and hospital tax-exemption. Some travel may be required (approximately 10%).

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

§ Advocate ministry priorities regarding tax-exemption, public health, and community benefits

– participate in development of CHA policies regarding federal regulations and legislation

– collaborate with other national organizations to advance these policies

– represent CHA to regulatory agencies and congressional offices for tax-exemption, social determinants of health and public health

– develop issue briefs and other policy documents

– follow and report on trends in tax-exemption, community benefit reporting and IRS oversight

§ Coordinate ministry-wide activities related to tax-exemption, community benefits, equity, social determinants of health and community health

– staff the Community Benefit Advisory Council and the CBISA (Community Benefit Inventory for Social Accountability) Advisory Committees, and related networking and work groups

– develop and update CHA community benefit, community health improvement and social determinants of health educational materials including web site resources and the Guide to Planning and Reporting Community Benefit

– staff community benefits education programs (Community Benefit 101 and Pre-Assembly program, webinars, and other programs)

– gather information on member programs, identify models and, highlight and share with the Ministry

– respond to member questions about tax-exemption and community benefit and staff the CHA “What Counts hot line”

QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience:5+ years in health care: public health, clinical service or administration. 3+ years in community benefits preferred.Demonstrated experience in relationship building. Project management experience.

Education/Certification: Bachelor’s degree in public health, health administration or health professional education or equivalent related job experience (advanced degree preferred).

Position Classification: Full-time, exempt

To apply: Send a cover letter and resume to HR@chausa.org

The Catholic Health Association of the United States (CHA) advances the Catholic health ministry of the United States in caring for people and communities. Comprised of more than 600 hospitals, 1,600 long-term care, and other health facilities in all 50 states. The Catholic health ministry is the largest group of nonprofit health care providers in the nation CHA is an Equal Opportunity employer and offers competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefits package.