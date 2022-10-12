National Audubon Society – Senior Director, Climate Policy

Organization Overview

The National Audubon Society is a nonprofit conservation organization that protects birds and the places they need, today and tomorrow. We work throughout the Americas using science, advocacy, education, and on-the-ground conservation. Audubon’s state, regional, national, and international programs, nature centers, and chapters have an unparalleled wingspan that reaches millions of people each year to inform, inspire, and unite diverse communities in conservation action. As a sentinel species, we recognize that the fate of birds is inextricably tied to the fate of us all.

Climate change is by far the biggest threat to the birds that we love. That’s why Audubon works for solutions to counteract the effects of climate change and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Audubon works with federal decision makers both in the nation’s capital and at home in their backyards to achieve common sense solutions to climate change. We engage with our 1.7 million members and the 45 million Americans who consider themselves birders to make complex environmental impacts tangible.

Audubon has more than 700 staff working across the United States and seven countries in 17 state and regional offices, 41 nature centers, and 23 wildlife sanctuaries. Together as one Audubon, we aspire to alter the course of climate change and habitat loss, leading to healthier bird populations and reversing current trends in biodiversity loss.

Audubon is committed to a culture of workplace excellence, where our talented and diverse staff are deeply engaged, with a strong sense of belonging. The birds Audubon pledges to protect differ in color, size, behavior, geographical preference, and countless other ways. By honoring and celebrating the equally remarkable diversity of the human species, Audubon will bring new creativity, effectiveness, and leadership to our work throughout the hemisphere.

Position Overview

The Senior Director of Federal Climate Strategy will be responsible for identifying, prioritizing, and negotiating federal legislative and regulatory opportunities to make progress on mitigating climate change, and mobilizing Audubon’s resources to achieve them.

Reporting to the Vice President – Climate, the Senior Director is a key member of the Audubon Climate Program in Washington, DC, and helps drive achievement the Climate Program’s objectives to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 at the federal level.

The Senior Director will represent Audubon with key partners and in the media. They must have expertise in federal policy, including familiarity with Congress and executive branch agencies, climate and clean energy policy, and experience working with diverse stakeholders.

Harnessing the power of Audubon’s 1.7 million members in all 50 states, the Senior Director will focus on executing Audubon’s national climate program priorities and contribute to the overall goal of mitigating climate change at a national level.

This is an excellent opportunity to join a dynamic team at one of the country’s most important conservation organizations and play a key role in Audubon’s crucial work on climate change.

Essential Functions

Lead the development and execution of Audubon’s strategic federal climate and clean energy priorities, working closely with Audubon leadership and staff.

Build partnerships with key internal and external, national, and state level partners, and facilitate climate policy intervention strategies at the federal level.

Represent Audubon with federal decision-makers, in coalitions with other organizations, and in the media.

Work closely with Audubon’s climate campaigns team on planning, strategy, and execution of national climate campaigns.

Analyze and research climate legislation and work with Audubon stakeholders to develop appropriate response strategies.

Work closely with Audubon’s communications team to tell the story of Audubon’s federal climate policy work effectively communicating complex policy issues to non-technical audiences.

Qualifications and Experience

12+ years of experience in climate and clean energy, advocacy, conservation, public service or related field, including experience focused on federal action and at least 5 years in a leadership role.

Demonstrated leadership and professional network within the climate and clean energy community.

Outstanding policy development, analysis and research skills

Demonstrated success in large, geographically distributed NGOs, preferably with an affiliate or chapter structure

Ability to work both independently and within collaborative team environment

Professional relationships with federal decision makers and their staff and a willingness to work on both sides of the political aisle.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability synthesize and interpret technical information for various audiences.

Experience and commitment working on issues related to climate equity.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite.

Occasional travel required.

Bachelor’s degree in policy, political science, or government affairs (or equivalent experience) required, graduate degree preferred. An equivalent combination of education and experience will also be considered.

The Senior Director is based in Washington, DC.

