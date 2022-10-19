Director-Public Affairs

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) has an immediate need for a Director-Public Affairs who is responsible for developing and implementing a proactive media relations strategy and program to support the association’s mission to advance the industry and build stronger support for public transportation at the national, regional, and local levels. This position works closely with members of APTA’s Communications & Marketing and Government Affairs & Advocacy Departments to advance these goals.

Duties include (but are not limited to the following): Management in the areas of Media Relations (develops and maintains excellent working relationships with the media, advises senior leadership in preparation for and during media interviews, serves as the national media contact for APTA member public information officers (PIOs), and develops and initiates media activities for association meetings); Advocacy Communications (manages grassroots messaging campaigns, serves as spokesperson for RCA program activities, and writes releases and advisories); and Social Media (manages social media accounts as well as story creation and content sharing). Also handles additional duties and special projects assigned by the Vice President-Communications and Marketing.

Requirements include: Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, business, or related field (advanced degree preferred); minimum of 7 to 10 years of experience in a media relations role, holding progressively responsible positions in marketing and communications for nonprofit, corporate, and/or agency organizations; exceptional written and verbal communication and presentation skills and the credibility and poise to present to a wide range of stakeholders both internally and externally; proven success at developing and implementing digital marketing and social media strategies to enhance visibility, engagement, and loyalty; experience building, leading, and mentoring a team of marketing and communications professionals; strong interpersonal skills and the ability to motivate team members and colleagues; presence and confidence to project credibility to staff, senior leaders, Board of Directors, media, and stakeholders; demonstrated ability to multi-task, handle pressure, meet deadlines and work independently; must be able to travel to conferences and meetings as needed.

APTA values the safety of our employees and in support of these values, if you are selected for this job, you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, except when vaccination is not medically advised or violates your sincerely held religious beliefs. If you are invited to join our team, you must submit proof that you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or you must request an exemption from the APTA HR Office. New employees must either provide proof of vaccination or be granted a medical or religious exemption before working for APTA.

We offer a convenient Metro location, excellent benefits, and competitive salary. Please email cover letter and resume to Human Resources at aptajobs@apta.com. Principals Only

APTA provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, marital status, amnesty, or status as a covered veteran, in accordance with applicable federal, state, and local laws.