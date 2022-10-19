Job Title: Associate

Job Duration: Full Time

Company: Keybridge Communications

About Our Company: Keybridge Communications is a DC-based public relations firm that specializes in writing, media placement, and issue advocacy. For more information about our company, visit: www.keybridgecommunications.com.

Work Experience: 0-3 years

Qualifications: We are seeking a bright, energetic, self-motivated college graduate for an associate position.

Responsibilities include:

• Pitching media outlets, including newspaper, radio, and television

• Developing relationships with members of the press

• Drafting written materials including op-eds, press releases, pitch letters and talking points

• Compiling media lists and reports

• Managing complex issue campaigns, including, creation and execution of strategic public relations plans

• Performing other public relations tasks as needed

• Working under deadline in a fast paced environment

Must have strong organizational skills, exceptional attention to detail, and an interest in current events and public policy.

Salary: $53,000

Benefits: 401K, Vacation, Dental, Health, Disability

Job Category: Public Relations

Location: Washington, DC 20007 USA

Employer Contact Information

Name: Julia Lehner, jlehner@kbc.us

Instructions: Please send brief cover letter and resume to jlehner@kbc.us. No phone calls, please.