At the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, we vibe as “One CSBS” and are dedicated to developing a diverse, inclusive, and equitable culture of belonging. We appreciate our employees as they bring various backgrounds and experiences as well as model collaboration, teamwork, respect, and trust which generates conversation, deeper insights and innovative solutions that serves our members, employees and communities.

CSBS is proud to be a certified Great Place to Work®. This distinction is awarded to companies who strive towards building and sustaining a high-trust, high-performance culture which drives better business performance.

The Senior Director, Legislative Policy will work with senior CSBS staff and CSBS members to support all aspects of the organization’s legislative policy development and legislative outreach. The Senior Director, Legislative Policy is a crucial member of the CSBS Legislative Team, interacting with Congress to advocate for the legislative interests and priorities of CSBS and its members across the full range of legislative issues of interest to state regulators. This includes maintaining contact with Members of Congress and their staff on a full range of financial services issues, tracking and analyzing legislative proposals, and developing legislative initiatives to promote CSBS’ mission.

Essential Functions

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty and responsibility satisfactorily. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable an individual with disabilities to perform the essential functions. Other duties may be assigned to meet business needs.

· Work with other CSBS staff to support the legislative policy process by:

o Tracking and analyzing legislation to identify proposals of interest to state banking and financial regulators;

o Promoting CSBS policy objectives by developing legislative proposals and strategies; and

o Preparing written materials related to CSBS legislative policy activities including legislative analyses, talking points, letters, and Congressional testimony.

· Develop and maintain relationships with Federal legislative staff in order to advocate CSBS policy priorities and to track and analyze legislative developments of interest to state bank regulators.

· Work with other CSBS staff to support the policy analysis and policy development process on behalf of state bank regulators, considering the diversity of views and overall interests of state bank regulators.

· Respond to inquiries from CSBS members, banking departments, industry stakeholders, federal agencies, trade associations, and other interested parties.

· Manage a variety of legislative resources and references for state banking departments, including content on relevant parts of csbs.org website.

· Assist with other policy development duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, an individual should possess the knowledge, skills, and abilities listed and meet the amount of education, training and/or work experience required.

Education and Experience

· Eight to ten years of relevant policy experience working in Congress, a financial regulatory agency (federal or state), trade association, or financial institution. Or a commensurate combination of education and experience.

· Bachelor’s degree in relevant area.

· Graduate degree in public policy or law preferred but not required.

· Planning and Organizing: Proven experience in managing, prioritizing and dealing with complex projects.

· Familiarity with federal banking and financial services laws and regulations.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

· Knowledge of financial services regulation and oversight.

· Knowledge of federal legislative process.

· Analytical Skills – ability to analyze complex legislative and regulatory proposals.

· Communication Skills – strong oral and written communication skills and ability to communicate analyses and policy positions regarding complex policy issues.

· Collaboration – ability to work efficiently and comfortably across an organization with individuals with diverse experience and expertise.

· Planning and organizing – ability to manage and prioritize multiply, complex projects with a high degree of attention to detail.

· Results orientation – ability to work at fast pace and meet critical deadlines.

· Customer service – works and communicates with clients and customers to satisfy their expectations.

· Knowledge and proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite.

· Ability to work independently with limited supervision.

· Desire to work in a diverse and inclusive organization.

· Creative Problem-Solving Skills – proactive with proven ability to think ahead, address complex issues sooner rather than later, and identify and immediately reconcile issues that could potentially result in “surprises.”

Requirements

· Please note that CSBS adheres to a mandatory COVID vaccination requirement for all employees, subject to applicable reasonable accommodation requirements. A condition of employment is that all employees be fully vaccinated or receive an exemption for bona fide medical/disability or religious reasons that can be reasonably accommodated. Employees granted an exemption will be subject to COVID testing requirements.

· Due to the nature of CSBS’s business in support of state financial services supervision, all CSBS employees have the potential of interacting with confidential information

related to the supervision of financial services companies (“Confidential Supervisory

Information”). As a result, in addition to general business conflicts of interest, all CSBS employees are expected to disclose conflicts of interest in financial services companies on at least an annual basis and to proactively avoid such conflicts.

· Protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of CSBS information and information systems in accordance with CSBS policies and procedures.

Values Instilled Behaviors for Excellence (VIBEs)

Member/ Customer Service

· Capability to build and value relationships

· Ability to prioritize work

· Advocate and advance member’s goals

Teamwork

· Ability to give credit to others

· Have a “pitch in” attitude

· Learns from successes and setbacks

Respect/Trust

· Listens and learns from others

· Speaks the truth even when uncomfortable

· Ability to honor the expertise of others

Collaboration

· Recognizes the contributions of others

· Ability to consult and communication effectively

· Desires to make others successful

Ownership/Engagement

· Ability to persevere through adversity

· Willingness to experiment and take risks

· Plans ahead and is a forward-thinking individual

Core Leadership Competencies

Achievement Oriented Thinking

· Is a solutions-oriented thinker

· Has good time-management skills

· Manages expectations of what is achievable

Change Management

· Actively engage and participate during change

· Asks questions and takes ownership for understanding why the change is happening and the risk of not changing actively

· Adopts the new habits, monitors own performance and checks self against the objectives and seeks help when they don’t match

· Identifies and communicates obstacles and resistance

Emotional Intelligence (Self-Awareness)

· Manages own emotions productively

· Handles emotionally-charged situations productively and with empathy

· Asks for and openly accepts feedback; looks for opportunities to grow

· Conducts conversations courageously – hitting difficult issues head-on with an eye on maintaining relationships

Working Conditions

General office. Travels approximately 10% of the time.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

Please go to our career page to apply: https://www.csbs.org/careers