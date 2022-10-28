Position Opening

Director, Public Policy and Advocacy

USAging Overview

USAging is the national association representing and supporting the network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocating for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs. Our members help older adults and people with disabilities throughout the United States live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities.

Our members are the local leaders that develop, coordinate and deliver a wide range of home and community-based services, including information and referral/assistance, case management, home-delivered and congregate meals, in-home services, caregiver supports, transportation, evidence-based health and wellness programs, long-term care ombudsman programs and more.

USAging is dedicated to supporting the success of our members through advancing public policy, sparking innovation, strengthening the capacity of our members, raising their visibility and working to drive excellence in the fields of aging and home and community-based services.

Position Overview

This is a high-level, public-facing, government affairs position that requires significant experience in issue advocacy, policy development, grassroots advocacy and policy communications. Works closely with the Chief, Public Policy and External Affairs, to position USAging as the go-to organization on a wide range of local aging issues for Congress and the Administration.

Job Title: Director, Public Policy and Advocacy

Reports to: Chief, Public Policy and External Affairs

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

In collaboration with and under the leadership of the CPPEA, takes a leading role in most of and supports all USAging’s policy and advocacy efforts, including but not limited to policy and position development, issue advocacy, policy communications, grassroots advocacy, administrative advocacy, legislative and government affairs and policy event planning.

Manages a junior-level policy team member at this time but may require management of interns or additional staff members in the future.

Manages tracking of and engagement on USAging’s priority public policy issues. This includes policy research, analysis and development; extensive monitoring of the health and long-term services and supports policy world; and employing strategic and creative thinking to advance USAging’s mission.

Plays a vital role in the development of USAging’s policy positions and annual policy priorities. Prepares for and responds to emerging legislative and administrative policy opportunities and threats.

Able to represent USAging in staff-level meetings on Capitol Hill and with Administration officials.

Manages the data collection and recording functions of government affairs.

Develops much of USAging’s messaging to key policy makers including, but not limited to, letters, policy briefs, testimony and advocacy messages.

Serves as a primary point of contact with USAging members to support grassroots advocacy and education, monitor emerging issues and advance USAging’s policy agenda.

Establish and maintain strong working relationships with national partners and other outside groups. Represents USAging in aging and health care coalitions and other external meetings, including leadership roles in key aging coalitions and advocacy activities.

Serves as a staff liaison for the USAging Board’s Public Policy and Grassroots Committee and USAging’s State Grassroots Coordinators network.

Develops and implements all aspects of USAging’s annual two-day policy conference in the spring, including content development, speaker management and event logistics.

Contributes as needed to the overall smooth functioning of USAging’s office and the advocacy team. Cross-team duties include significant support of USAging’s Annual Conference and Tradeshow—particularly pertaining to advocacy education opportunities—developing newsletters or website/social media content, administrative work or other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree required, master’s preferred

7-plus years of experience working for a DC-based national advocacy organization or association and/or in a congressional office

Educational or work experience in health policy (i.e., Medicaid and Medicare) required, with experience in aging, long-term services and supports, disability policy, human services or related issues preferred

Thorough understanding of federal legislative and regulatory processes

Ability to translate policy into an easy-to-understand format for aging professionals

Ability to “go deep” on aging issues; requires passion for learning new information daily

Self-starter with proven organizational, time management and problem-solving skills

Excellent interpersonal skills with demonstrated ability to work as part of a team and build external relationships

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Attention to detail and follow-through, even in a fast-paced environment

Must have an all-hands-on-deck attitude and a willingness to pitch in when needed

Passion for USAging’s mission of helping older adults age in place and maintain their health and independence for as long as possible

WORK HOURS AND LOCATION

This full-time position is based in USAging’s Washington, DC, office and the successful candidate must live in the DC area. The successful candidate will also be able to occasionally travel to member conferences and always attend the USAging Annual Conference and Tradeshow each summer for up to six days.

COVID-19 VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS

Employees of USAging are required to abide by the organization’s COVID-19 policies. USAging receives federal funding through contracts with the federal government or their contractors. As a result of our status as a federal contractor, USAging is required to ensure that all of our employees are fully vaccinated. As a condition of and to be considered for employment, successful applicants for this position must be, or willing to be, fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the date of hire. (Full vaccination is currently defined as two weeks after both doses of a two-dose vaccine or two weeks since a single-dose vaccine has been administered.) Upon being hired, employees will be required to provide proof of full vaccination.

SALARY AND BENEFITS

USAging is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We offer a competitive salary and an excellent benefits package.

ADA DISCLAIMER

The successful candidate should be able to perform the essential function of the position satisfactorily and, if requested, USAging will make reasonable accommodations to enable employees with disabilities to perform the essential duties of their job absent undue hardship.

Application Procedure

Submit a cover letter, resume and salary requirements/history to jobs@USAging.org. Note the job title in the email subject line. The application closing date is November 28, 2022. We cannot respond to all applications and unsolicited phone calls or emails will not be returned.