The Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA), the largest airline pilot union in the world and the largest non-governmental aviation safety organization in the world (representing over 65,000 pilots at 40 U.S. and Canadian airlines) seeks an experienced Grassroots Coordinator for our office in Tysons (McLean), Virginia. The Grassroots Coordinator works with ALPA leadership on the overall development, coordination, and implementation of a grassroots program to engage pilots in ALPA government affairs. They create, implement, and execute pilot education and grassroots and grasstops programs to engage members in the Association’s legislative agenda, executing pilot group-specific projects, planning and implementing training workshops and seminars, developing new ways of communicating with members (including social media), and producing and promoting “Calls to Action” when grassroots involvement is needed. In coordination with the Government Affairs (GA) Department, they also develop ALPA’s grassroots strategic plan and initiatives. Necessitates expertise in grassroots engagement; goal-driven personality; high degree of organizational, strategic, and creative ability; sound understanding of the legislative and political process; strong writing skills; and, excellent interpersonal skills.



Travel: 10 – 30%.



ALPA is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in a safe workplace.



Bachelor’s degree in relevant area, e.g., Political Science, History, Economics, or related field required, master’s degree or completion of postgraduate courses in related field preferred, from an accredited college or university; or, the equivalent combination of education and practical experience.

Three (3) years prior or related experience in grassroots organizing, fundraising, or political campaigns required, five (5) or more years preferred.

Must have knowledge of Capitol Hill, the legislative process, and current U.S. political dynamics.

Prior experience in union or association government relations, congressional campaigns, or congressional offices strongly preferred.

Campaign experience in support of an issue, initiative, or candidate campaign may be a plus.

Experience in or knowledge of labor organizations a plus.

Must be extremely detailed oriented; have excellent interpersonal, oral, and written communication skills; be able to work in a team environment; and, possess strong strategic planning and organizational skills.

Expertise in social media communications.

Software: Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint). Prior experience with Quorum is a plus.





Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals to perform the essential physical activities of this position described below.



Constantly operates a computer/smartphone/tablet. Regularly required to maintain a stationary position; move about the office and the local metropolitan area; determine what others have said or written; and, converse with others and exchange accurate information.



Regularly required to sit, stand, bend, reach, and move about the office and travel (locally and nationally). May also include occasional bending, stooping, squatting, and/or pushing and pulling or moving, e.g., to pack, unpack, and/or move cases.



Occasionally required to move, raise, reach, and/or retrieve binders, books, boxes, and files up to ten (10) pounds (lbs.). While on travel, could be responsible to move, raise, reach, and/or retrieve luggage weighing as much as 50 lbs. (Assistance may not always be available.)



