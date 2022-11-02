REPORTS TO: SVP, Government Affairs

FLSA STATUS: Exempt

PREPARED DATE: 10/26/22

Summary:

The Manager, Government Affairs provides support in furthering the Department’s mission of promoting the wireless industry’s position on policy issues at the federal level on behalf of, and in coordination with CTIA’s members. This position requires considerable substantive participation in department projects and initiatives. The Manager will assist the team with coordinating meetings, developing advocacy documents such as letters and testimony, attend and summarize legislative hearings, gathering data, and developing presentations, monitoring legislative activity, and providing other assistance as needed.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities Include the Following:

· Assist the SVP Government Affairs and team on all aspects of coordinating, organizing, executing, and reporting of Federal legislative advocacy as legislative issues arise throughout the year.

· Draft, proofread, fact-check, and distribute printed materials with Government Affairs team.

· Attend congressional hearings and prepare summaries for distribution to member companies.

· Assist Government Affairs team on lobbying and congressional outreach with Association members, consultants, and other outside parties.

· Compile information for distribution to members, consultants, or other interested constituencies on wireless issues.

· Keep apprised of industry developments and potential impacts on Association objectives.

· Work with the PAC Director on creation of materials, compiling data, and distributing materials.

· Provide research and data-gathering assistance for advocacy materials.

· Tracking and monitoring legislation, hearings, markups, and floor activity.

Supervisory Responsibilities: Not Applicable

Competency:

To perform the job successfully, you should demonstrate the following competencies:

Project Management – Coordinates projects.

Customer Service – Responds to requests for service and assistance; Meets commitments.

Interpersonal Skills – Ability to maintain confidential information.

Written Communication – Writes clearly and informatively; edits work for spelling and grammar; able to read and interpret written information.

Teamwork – Contributes to building a positive team spirit.

Judgment – Exhibits sound and accurate judgment.

Planning/Organizing – Prioritize and plan work activities; Uses time efficiently.

Professionalism – Approaches others in a tactful manner; Reacts well under pressure; Treats others with respect and consideration regardless of their status or position.

Quality – Demonstrates accuracy and thoroughness.

Attendance/Punctuality – Is consistently at work and on time; Arrives to meetings and appointments on time.

Dependability – Follows instructions and responds to management direction.

Qualifications:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.



Knowledge:

Strong familiarity with congressional members and staff, and congressional process are a must. Good analytical and political skills also important. Ability to understand technology and issues related to industry.

Computer skills:

Working knowledge of Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Education and/or experience:

Bachelor’s degree preferred. Legislative or Capitol Hill background important.

Language skills:

Detail-oriented with knowledge of grammar and punctuation. Proficiency in proofreading skills and strong communications skills are required.

Location:

CTIA is currently operating on a hybrid work schedule with in-person requirements on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Physical demands:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this Job, the employee is regularly required to sit; and use of motor skills.

Work Environment:

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job.

This list describes general duties and responsibilities. It is not a complete list of duties. Incumbents may be required to perform additional tasks related to these duties.

CTIA does not discriminate on the basis of age, sex, color, race, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, family responsibilities, marital status, personal appearance, veteran status, political affiliation, matriculation, genetic information, pregnancy or related conditions, disability or any other characteristic protected by law.