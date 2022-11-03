The Midwest Regional Manager position seeks to promote private sector companies that offer environmentally sound and economically efficient management of solid wastes, organics, and recyclables. The position is responsible for the oversight of active NWRA state chapters in the association’s Midwest region covering:

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Minnesota

Missouri

Wisconsin



The Manager works with the region’s waste companies and interacts on their behalf at the state, local, regional, special authority, and county levels. He or she works with legislative and elected officials as well as administrative and regulatory officials in all solid waste areas. In addition to advocacy, the Manager organizes various events as fundraisers for the chapters including annual golf outings, skeet shooting and facility tours.

National Waste & Recycling Association

1550 Crystal Drive

Suite 804

Arlington, Virginia 22202

The National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA) is the voice in the nation’s capital for the private sector waste and recycling industry that is essential to maintaining the quality of American life. The delivery of waste and recycling services impacts all residential, commercial and industrial properties on a daily basis.

Our mission is to promote and protect the waste and recycling industry through the strategic application of award-winning, results-driven advocacy; our values include honesty, transparency and accountability; and our vision is to become the most decorated trade association in America. NWRA’s goal is to create a favorable business climate where our members can prosper and provide safe, economically sustainable and environmentally responsible services and jobs that benefit communities throughout America.

Association members operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and can be found in most, if not all, U.S. congressional districts. Waste and recycling facilities number nearly 18,000 scattered throughout the U.S., mirroring population centers. Our nearly 700 members are a mix of publicly-traded and privately owned local, regional and Fortune 500 national and international companies. NWRA represents approximately 70 percent of the private sector waste and recycling market.