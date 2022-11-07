Government Relations Manager
Apply At: https://aeroflowinc.com/employment-opportunities/
JOB DESCRIPTION
We are seeking to hire a highly skilled and experienced Manager of Government Relations to support Federal, State and Local Government Affairs activities across the US. This role will be responsible for monitoring legislation, developing corporate positions and responses, and represent Aeroflow Inc to achieve corporate objectives.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
- Demonstrated ability to develop and implement comprehensive government affairs strategies, communications, and advocacy to support all business units.
- Monitor and provide analysis and representation on federal and state legislative and regulatory activity.
- Participate in the various state associations based on initiatives or business objectives within those given associations.
- Work with appropriate councils and other industry related associations to monitor and influence legislation and regulatory agency actions in areas such as healthcare related issues and tax issues.
- Establish and maintain relationships with federal HHS / CMS as well as state level departments of health and human services.
- Manage contract lobbyist as required.
- Provide ongoing updates to internal stakeholders and serves as a subject matter expert for legislative and regulatory issues.
- Employee has an individual responsibility for knowledge of and compliance with laws, regulations, and policies.
- Compliance is a condition of employment and is considered an element of job performance
- Other duties as assigned.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
- Bachelor’s degree in political science, public policy, law, communications, public relations, economics, business administration, or a related field required
- Prior experience working in a Congressional office with or at HHS/CMS
- 7+ years of responsibility in government affairs, government, public policy or similar role
- Knowledgeable in political communications, federal and state legislative/regulatory process and politics
- Experience in healthcare industry preferred
- Excellent negotiation and influencing skills
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to effectively navigate with all levels of the organization
- Curious and self-motivated individual
- Ability to travel as required
POSITION PERKS AND BENEFITS
At Aeroflow, we know it’s not all about what you can do for us. We believe that our people are the best investment we can make and we want to reward you through a wide range of benefits that recognize the important role you play in our organization and in driving our mission. We offer the following benefits to our employees:
- Competitive Pay
- 401(k) with Safe Harbor Company Match (up to 4%)
- Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance
- Optional Life Insurance
- Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
- 6 Weeks Paid Maternity Leave / 2 Weeks Paid Paternity Leave
- Additional Maternity & Paternity Benefits (including free diapers for a year, free breast pump, and reimbursement for doula services)
- Adoption Assistance
- PTO Accrual Starts Day One
- 8 Paid Holidays
- Corporate Volunteering and Community Service Opportunities
- Employee Referral Bonus Program
- Corporate Leadership Training and Professional Development Opportunities
- Healthy Lifestyle Programs and Corporate Fitness Center
- Financial Wellness Program
- Discounted Gold’s Gym Membership
- Great Place to Work Award Winner