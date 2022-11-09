GPS INNOVATION ALLIANCE – EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 

GPSIA seeks an experienced professional to serve as Executive Director for a dynamic technology and spectrum focused trade association representing the GPS industry in Washington, DC. The Executive Director is responsible for proactively designing and implementing the GPSIA’s comprehensive public policy and advocacy strategy. The position reports directly to the GPSIA Board of Directors.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Serve as chief public policy strategist and advocate for the GPS industry on domestic and international spectrum policy and infrastructure modernization

· Develop and implement a comprehensive legislative and regulatory government affairs strategy that furthers the interests of GPSIA’s membership and the GPS industry at large. GPSIA and its key members have government affairs staff and external representatives which provide substantial resources and support to the Executive Director.

· Establish and maintain productive relationships with government officials and represent the industry before the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, as well as relevant Federal agencies including but not limited to the FCC and NTIA

· Manage and coordinate external relationships with other industry groups, public policy organizations, consultants and other relevant partners in Washington, DC

· Lead the association’s external messaging and communications strategy, including the development of editorials, articles and other content for trade press, social media and other external news outlets

· Oversee GPSIA involvement in international fora and proceedings that affect GPS industry interests, working with members and consultants, including the ITU, European Union and international standards bodies

2. Oversee and work with GPSIA Board of Directors to fulfill the organization’s mission

3. Maintain strong relationships with the association’s membership

· Retain and recruit members and develop other revenues necessary to support GPSIA’s advocacy and mission

4. Oversee the financial health and performance with the Executive Committee.

· Assist with annual financial planning for GPSIA through the design and submission of the annual budget and provide monthly financial reports for the Board of Directors

· Maintain fiscal integrity of the organization by operating within the approved budget, maximizing resource utilization, and maintenance of the organization in a positive financial position.

Professional Qualifications Needed

· Degree(s) in Political Science, Public Policy/Administration, Law, Business Administration, Communications, or related field

· 8-10+ years of experience with government relations/affairs, legislation, advocacy, lobbying, or equivalent combination of education and experience

· Capitol Hill experience strongly preferred

· Highest levels of integrity, ethics, and honesty

Additional Qualifications

· High level strategic thinking and planning.

· Solid organizational abilities, including planning, delegating, program development and task facilitation.

· Strong written and oral communication skills.

· Strong public speaking ability.

· Strong work ethic with a high degree of energy.

· Ability to take initiative and adapt to changing priorities in a fast-paced environment.