Description

The Congressional Liaison Research Assistant is under the overall supervision of the Assistant to the Board for Congressional Liaison and works closely with all personnel within the Congressional Liaison Office (CLO). The incumbent performs and coordinates work to plan, track, and implement programs and initiatives in support of the public policy agenda of the Federal Reserve Board (Board). This position handles a variety of responsibilities, including administrative and research-oriented tasks, to facilitate effective communication between the Board and Congress on legislative issues relating to the Federal Reserve System, bank supervision and regulation, financial institutions, monetary policy, payment systems, financial stability, consumer and community affairs, and economic matters.

Responsibilities may include, but are not limited to:

Providing general support to the Assistant to the Board and other members of the Congressional Liaison Office

Developing and maintaining a legislative tracking system to monitor congressional activities (i.e. hearings, testimony, floor activity, amendments, etc.) and reporting on developments

Research, memo drafting, and writing projects

Monitoring and summarizing congressional hearings and mark-up sessions

Assisting in the oversight of CLO interns

Qualifications

FR-23:

Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of 2 years of related experience

OR

Master’s degree in a related field and a minimum of 1 year of related experience

FR- 24:

Bachelor’s Degree and a minimum of 3 years of related experience

OR

Master’s degree in a related field and a minimum of 2 years of related experience.

*Additional work-related experience and training will be required in lieu of Bachelor’s degree.

The successful candidate will have a proven record of:

Demonstrated knowledge of Capitol Hill and legislative issues related to the Federal Reserve Board

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Strong analytical abilities

High proficiency with information technology/computer skills

Strong organizational and administrative skills

Strong attention to detail and project-oriented

Ability to multi-task and coordinate work and scheduling requirements, often under tight work constraints.

Required Application Documents- please submit the following attachments with your application:

Resume

Cover Letter

Writing sample

Note: The interview process may include a writing exercise. This position will require an on-site presence in Washington, DC.

Any interested individuals can apply directly on our careers site using the following link: https://frbog.taleo.net/careersection/1/jobdetail.ftl?lang=en&job=23146.