Jobs

Congressional Liaison Research Assistant

Description

The Congressional Liaison Research Assistant is under the overall supervision of the Assistant to the Board for Congressional Liaison and works closely with all personnel within the Congressional Liaison Office (CLO). The incumbent performs and coordinates work to plan, track, and implement programs and initiatives in support of the public policy agenda of the Federal Reserve Board (Board). This position handles a variety of responsibilities, including administrative and research-oriented tasks, to facilitate effective communication between the Board and Congress on legislative issues relating to the Federal Reserve System, bank supervision and regulation, financial institutions, monetary policy, payment systems, financial stability, consumer and community affairs, and economic matters. 

Responsibilities may include, but are not limited to: 

  • Providing general support to the Assistant to the Board and other members of the Congressional Liaison Office
  • Developing and maintaining a legislative tracking system to monitor congressional activities (i.e. hearings, testimony, floor activity, amendments, etc.) and reporting on developments
  • Research, memo drafting, and writing projects
  • Monitoring and summarizing congressional hearings and mark-up sessions
  • Assisting in the oversight of CLO interns

Qualifications 

FR-23: 

  • Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of 2 years of related experience 

OR

  •  Master’s degree in a related field and a minimum of 1 year of related experience 

FR- 24: 

  • Bachelor’s Degree and a minimum of 3 years of related experience 

OR

  • Master’s degree in a related field and a minimum of 2 years of related experience.

*Additional work-related experience and training will be required in lieu of Bachelor’s degree.

The successful candidate will have a proven record of: 

  • Demonstrated knowledge of Capitol Hill and legislative issues related to the Federal Reserve Board
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills
  • Strong analytical abilities
  • High proficiency with information technology/computer skills
  • Strong organizational and administrative skills
  • Strong attention to detail and project-oriented 
  • Ability to multi-task and coordinate work and scheduling requirements, often under tight work constraints.

Required Application Documents- please submit the following attachments with your application:

  • Resume
  • Cover Letter
  • Writing sample

Note: The interview process may include a writing exercise. This position will require an on-site presence in Washington, DC. 

Any interested individuals can apply directly on our careers site using the following link: https://frbog.taleo.net/careersection/1/jobdetail.ftl?lang=en&job=23146.

