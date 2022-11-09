ORGANIZATION DESCRIPTION

The Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of Greater Washington is the non-profit public affairs and community relations arm of the regional Jewish community, representing over one hundred Jewish organizations and synagogues and The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington. The JCRC focuses on government relations, Israel advocacy, intergroup relations, Holocaust commemoration and education, and K-12 education outreach. The JCRC serves as the representative of the Jewish community to government officials, interfaith leaders, educators, law enforcement officials, the media, and other community institutions.

POSITION SUMMARY

The primary responsibility of the JCRC’s Director of DC Government and Community Relations is to implement our agency’s advocacy and community relations agendas in the District of Columbia, including: 1) formulating, in consultation with the JCRC DC Commission, the agency’s local legislative and government relations agenda and overseeing corresponding advocacy efforts; 2) addressing community relations challenges and opportunities in the District of Columbia; 3) strengthening existing, and cultivating new relationships with appointed and elected District government officials and their staff, coalition partners, Jewish and non-Jewish community leaders, and law enforcement officials; 4) organizing policy forums, receptions, advocacy opportunities, and other programming efforts in support of the JCRC’s agenda; 5) collaborating with and supporting our agency’s Intergroup and Education Programs and Services directors and other colleagues in their DC activities, and, 6) cultivating increased grass-roots engagement among DC’s Jewish residents in JCRC advocacy and programming.

PRINCIPAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES

Represent the agency before the Mayor and DC Council members and their staff to advocate for the Jewish community’s budgetary and policy priorities.

Develop and oversee programs of grassroots lobbying in support of the JCRC’s legislative agenda, including building coalitions with local Jewish organizations, faith communities, and community organizations.

Organize an annual advocacy day, legislative breakfast, policy briefings, candidate forums, and other programmatic efforts in support of the JCRC’s advocacy agenda.

Strengthen and expand the JCRC’s DC grassroots activism and expand awareness of the JCRC’s activities and resources through outreach to rabbis, synagogues, and agency boards.

Communicate and coordinate with others Jewish organizations and with the JCRC’s DC Commission leadership and membership.

Work with the Secure Community Network Regional Security Advisor for the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington (JFGW) to respond to security-related concerns, threats, and incidents throughout the region.

Work with our national partners, including the Jewish Council for Public Affairs and the Jewish Federations of North America, to advance our common federal agenda.

Initiate and develop an annual work plan for DC.

Fulfill other responsibilities as assigned by the Executive Director and Associate Director.

QUALIFICATIONS

A passion for the Jewish community and a love of politics and Israel.

Minimum of 7-10 years of significant local advocacy/government and programmatic experience. Such experience at the local level in DC is preferred but not required.

Familiarity and comfort with grass-roots activism and coalition-building.

Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and work independently to complete assignments in a demanding environment where priorities change frequently.

Extremely well organized, initiative-taking, focused, and meticulous.

Exceptional writing and public speaking skills.

Proficiency in computer usage and social media.

Willingness to work occasional evenings and Sundays.

Law or Public Policy graduate degree or graduate degree in related field, preferred, but not required.

DC resident preferred

Location

Remote/Washington, DC

Compensation

Salary 80000.00 – 110000.00/annual

Apply: https://www.jewishjobs.com/job/hwdyqr/director-of-dc-government-and-community-relations/washington/dc