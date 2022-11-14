Sr. Legislative Representative/Legislative Representative

Earthjustice is the premier nonprofit environmental law organization. We take on the biggest environmental legal battles across the country. We wield the power of law and the strength of partnership to protect people’s health; to preserve magnificent places and wildlife; to advance clean energy; and to combat climate change. We partner with thousands of groups, supporters, individuals and communities to engage in the most critical environmental issues of our time and bring about positive change. We are guided by a passionate, ambitious vision for the future for people and our planet: until justice stands for all, we will never rest. We are here because the earth needs a good lawyer.



Founded in 1971, Earthjustice has a distinguished track record of achieving significant, lasting environmental protections. We achieve this by hiring people who share a passion for justice and a healthy environment. Our headquarters are in San Francisco with offices in Anchorage, Bozeman, Chicago, Denver, Honolulu, Houston, Juneau, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, Tallahassee, and Washington, DC.



This position provides legislative and administrative strategy development and implementation on environmental issue priorities for Earthjustice on broad issue areas on our Policy and Legislation Department’s team. This position will primarily focus on onshore and offshore oil and gas development, including the laws, regulations and policies that govern those activities. Additional issues may be assigned by Supervisor. Staff with JDs will receive the title (Sr.) Legislative Counsel.

Responsibilities:

Lobby Strategy Development and Implementation (70-75%):

• Develop and implement legislative and administrative advocacy strategies relating to assigned issues.

• Directly lobby Congress and the Administration.

• Tracks legislation and policy initiatives relating to assigned issues.

• Educate Congress and the Administration on key legal challenges and rulings.

• Develop lobby and education materials, including but not limited to fact sheets, letters, congressional testimonies, action alerts and blogs.

• Work with Communications Department to develop media strategies, that include but are not limited to conducting outreach to media outlets and creating social media content as well as blogs and op-eds on assigned issues.

• Work with Legislative Director and when warranted relevant litigators and internal issue area experts to develop positions and strategies on relevant legislation and administrative actions.

• Perform policy and legislative analysis.

• Educate the Administration and Congress on key legal challenges and rulings.

• Serve as spokesperson for Earthjustice on assigned issues.

• Manage projects and other efforts on assigned issues performed by Assistants, Interns, Contractors or others.

• Plan and implement initiatives to educate the public and foster broader public advocacy for assigned issues.

• Develop, maintain and expand trusting relationships with staff of key decision-makers

Coalition & Partnerships (20-30%):

• Represent Earthjustice in coalitions and with allies on assigned issues.

• Cultivate and expand the range of allies, thoughtful partnerships and coalitions in support of assigned issues.

• Create opportunities for partners and allies to engage in education and advocacy on assigned issues and to be engaged in strategy development as appropriate.

• Engage partners and allies in advocacy strategy development when appropriate and support them as they execute said strategies.

• Coordinate briefings, seminars, and informational sessions with partners as well as support partners’ traditional and social media outreach as appropriate.

• Plan and execute events such as fly-ins, lobby days. etc.

• Creates and maintain a leadership position within the DC environmental community on assigned issues, as well as an authentic and trusting relationship with regional and local environmental and social justice communities as appropriate.

• Facilitate and encourage relationships litigators and advocacy partners as appropriate.

Internal Coordination and Administration (20%):

• Represents PAL on Earthjustice working groups related to assigned issues.

• Liaison with Earthjustice Legislative Director, relevant litigators, and communications staff working on assigned issues.

• Ensure PAL Vice President, Legislative Directors and other PAL lobbyists are aware of work you are doing that may impact their assigned issues, shared legislation or cross-cutting issues.

• Coordinate with PAL Vice President, Legislative Directors and other PAL lobbyists during strategy development when work you are doing that may impact their assigned issues, shared legislation or cross-cutting issues.

• Be a team player by assisting other PAL staff when time-pressed to complete actions pertaining to their assigned issues.

• Participate and contribute in strategy meetings regarding possible or pending litigation or communications work bound to impact advocacy efforts on covered issues.

• Contribute to Earthjustice’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) mission through involvement in trainings and internal working groups.

• Assist in efforts to cultivate diversity, equity and inclusion within the organization and the broader environmental community.

• Ensure timely submission of attendance, time accounting and reimbursement requests.

*A Senior Legislative Representative/Counsel will also have the following responsibilities:

• Manage and coordinate relationships between litigators and advocacy partners as appropriate.

• Assist in fundraising efforts related to assigned issue areas as requested by the Earthjustice Development Department.

Supervision (5% — If supervising employee -10%)

• Supervise projects and other efforts performed on assigned issues by Earthjustice Legislative Counsels, Representatives, Associates, Assistants, Interns or contractors.

• Senior Legislative Representative may be assigned direct supervisory responsibility for one employee.

Qualifications:

Legislative Representative/ Counsel Qualifications:

• Two to 5+ years’ experience with the legislative process.

• Bachelor’s or Master’s in an applicable field for Legislative Representative.

• JD for Legislative Counsel.

• Familiarity with administrative rulemaking process.

• Familiarity with the legislative process.

• At least two years of experience working the federal legislative and administrative process.

• Ability to handle multiple tasks, projects and deadlines.

• Detail-oriented and good organizational skills.

• Excellent writing and oral communications skills.

• Proven ability to work in coalitions and with allies.

• Experience in working with traditional and social media.

• Proven ability to work independently and proactively.

• Demonstrates an awareness and sensitivity to the needs and concerns of individuals from diverse cultures, backgrounds and orientations.

• Contributes to the creation of a diverse, equitable and inclusive work culture that encourages and celebrates differences.

*Sr. Legislative Representative/ Counsel Qualifications:

• Six plus years’ experience with the legislative process.

• Master’s for Senior Legislative Representative.

• JD for Sr. Legislative Counsel.

• Familiarity and experience with administrative rulemaking process.

• Substantial knowledge and experience with the legislative process—primarily at the federal level.

• Experience with U.S. environmental laws a plus.

• Proven ability to develop and implement successful legislative and administrative strategies.

• Proven ability to develop sound relationships with key staff of decision makers.

• Maintain leadership within DC environmental community on assigned issues.

• Proven ability to work in coalitions and with allies, and ability to grow these relationships.

• Ability to handle multiple tasks, projects and deadlines.

• Detail-oriented and good organizational skills.

• Excellent writing and oral communication skills.

• Experience in working with traditional and social media.

• Proven ability to work independently and proactively.

• Contributes to the creation of a diverse, equitable and inclusive work culture that encourages and celebrates differences.

• Demonstrates an awareness and sensitivity to the needs and concerns of individuals from diverse cultures, backgrounds and orientations.

We offer a competitive salary and excellent benefits that are comprehensive and competitive. We also offer an extremely congenial work environment and a casual dress code. As a 501(c)(3) organization, Earthjustice is a qualifying employer for purposes of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program.

Salary is dependent on experience and location.

Legislative Representative/Counsel in Washington, DC: $100,300 – $111,400

Sr. Legislative Representative/Counsel in Washington, DC: $124,200 – $138,000

To Apply:

Interested candidates should submit the following via Jobvite:

Resume

Cover letter

Click here to apply: https://app.jobvite.com/j?cj=oBCwlfwO&s=The_Hill

Please reach out to jobs@earthjustice.org if you are having technical difficulties submitting your application. No phone calls, drop-ins, or hard copies. Earthjustice only accepts resumes submitted for positions that are currently open. Unsolicited resumes, or resumes for posted positions that are not submitted via the on-line application process (where available), will not be reviewed or retained.

Earthjustice is driven by a passion for justice, partnership, and excellence. Our core values lead us to seek a broad range of perspectives and backgrounds to achieve our mission and to maintain an inclusive environment where all staff are valued and respected. As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to employment practices that ensure that employees and applicants for employment are provided with equal opportunities without regard to race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, age, religion, physical or mental disability, medical condition, veteran status, marital status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, or any other factor that is not related to the position.

For positions located within the City and County of San Francisco Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider for employment-qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

For positions located within the City of Los Angeles: We will consider qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the Los Angeles Fair Chance Initiative for Hiring.