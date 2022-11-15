trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Jobs

Director of Federal Affairs

NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association is currently recruiting for a Director of Federal Affairs. Established in 1967, NAIOP is the leading organization for developers, owners and investors of office, industrial, and mixed-use

real estate, with 20,000 members and 52 local chapters throughout North America.

Reporting to the Senior Vice President for Government Affairs, the Director of Federal Affairs will lobby Congress in support of the association’s federal legislative efforts, staff relevant policy development committees, and work with NAIOP chapters on behalf of the commercial real estate industry.  Experience in one or more of the following is a plus: tax policy, energy/ environmental, or transportation.  The successful candidate will work primarily in NAIOP’s government affairs office located in Washington, D.C.

Please email resume, cover letter to jobs@naiop.org. No calls, please.

Most Popular

  1. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump ...
  2. Watch: Trump announces 2024 run for ...
  3. GOP acrimony spills over at heated ...
  4. Democrats fire back as Trump ...
  5. McCarthy wins GOP vote for ...
  6. Trump announces 2024 run for president
  7. Kevin Costner says it’s ‘OK’ if ...
  8. Boebert holds edge as House race ...
  9. Mormon church announces support for ...
  10. Ivanka Trump says she won’t be ...
  11. What a housing market correction ...
  12. Biden: ‘Unlikely’ missile that ...
  13. Americans must reject Trump in 2024
  14. Ranking the Democrats who could run ...
  15. Five questions hanging over Trump’s ...
  16. Why Alaska’s House race still ...
  17. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Ticketmaster ...
  18. Russian missiles reportedly cross ...
Load more

Video

See all Video