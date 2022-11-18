Vice President, Federal Government Relations

Who we are. Tusk Strategies is a 35-person team of some of the most talented and tenacious political, communications, and policy strategists in the country. For over a decade, we have worked with leading startups, established companies, and organizations willing to think creatively and challenge the status quo. Our teams take on and win complex multi-jurisdictional regulatory campaigns, pass groundbreaking laws, direct communications efforts in intense environments, and grow client businesses through unique partnerships.

We pride ourselves on moving quickly and we are expanding rapidly. Our new Washington, DC practice is run by Cristóbal Alex, former White House Deputy Cabinet Secretary and Senior Advisor to Pres. Biden’s 2020 campaign. In 2022, we also launched an office in Los Angeles and built a renowned Crypto + FinTech practice.

Tusk fosters a collegial and collaborative environment where the best ideas for our clients win, no matter your title. To that end, we aim to consistently create opportunities for professional growth at the company.

Most importantly, we believe that diversity and inclusion is critical to our success as a company, and we seek to recruit, develop, and retain the most talented people from a diverse candidate pool.

The benefits. Tusk leadership believes that treating employees well helps the whole company prosper. Benefits include:

Highly competitive base salary.

401(k) with employer contribution of 3% of compensation.

100% covered premiums for medical, dental, vision with dependents and spouses 50% covered.

Unlimited vacation.

Fully paid four month parental leave.

Covered cell phone service.

Hybrid work environment.

What you will be doing.

Sourcing and conducting meetings with federal elected officials, regulators, and stakeholders to advance client interests.

Developing creative and comprehensive campaign plans to create a path to achieve client goals.

Interfacing directly with clients to keep them informed of progress, to discuss strategy, and to prepare for meetings.

Draft and edit content including policy memos, presentations, testimony, speeches, and other external facing communications materials.

Work directly with Cristóbal Alex and other team members to grow Tusk’s DC presence by thinking entrepreneurially and identifying business opportunities.

Assist with new business proposals by putting together creative ideas and tactics.

Manage and mentor early career team members.

Qualifications

7+ years of political and policy experience, including as a senior staff member on Capitol Hill. Additional experience may be at a public affairs agency, in-house and/or on political or issue advocacy campaigns.

Ability to provide examples of campaigns or projects that show how your specific contributions to a project drove a successful policy, regulatory, legislative, or political outcome.

Excellent writing skills.

Ability to work on multiple projects at once and under tight deadlines.

*Bonus points for having communications and public relations experience*

The base salary range for this role is $130,000-$190,000 based on experience. Employees are eligible to receive end of year bonuses and commissions based on performance.

Tusk Strategies is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, non-disqualifying physical or mental disability, national origin, veteran status or any other basis covered by appropriate law.

Interested candidates should apply via LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3358286252/?refId=Jpp8u0DQtmERtNHElPqSkQ%3D%3D