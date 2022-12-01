Job Description for:

Program Manager, ENT PAC

Advocacy Business Unit

Exempt

Reporting Structure

The Program Manager, ENT PAC, reports to the Senior Manager, Congressional & Political Advocacy.

Qualifications

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience with 3+ years prior association or federal governmental affairs experience required. Working knowledge of FEC laws, political fundraising, and legislative process also required. Capitol Hill experience and knowledge of healthcare policy (specifically relating to physician issues) highly desirable. Prior association work preferred. Must be able to coordinate legislative activities and member communications in a fast-paced environment with high level of organization and attention to detail. Professional demeanor required, with strong oral and written communication skills and the ability to convey concepts clearly. Familiarity with PAC filing software and spreadsheets preferred.

Key Responsibilities

· Day-to-day management of ENT PAC, the political action committee of the AAO-HNS.

· Assist the Advocacy team in the development and implementation of political strategies, with supervision of related projects.

· Establish and maintain relationships with Members of Congress, relevant staff, and professional fundraisers, as necessary.

· Analyze internal processes and recommend procedural or policy changes to improve operations.

Specific Duties

· Manage member fundraising efforts for ENT PAC, including: preparation of solicitation materials, member

correspondence, and applicable in-person events.

Accurately prepare and file monthly FEC and assigned Lobbying Disclosure reports on a timely basis.

Establish proficiency in PAC-related data entry (processing of receipts/disbursements, etc.).

· Monitor and update the ENT PAC website as appropriate.

· Assist in the planning of and attend ENT PAC fundraisers and other political events, as assigned.

· Draft and distribute ENT PAC “Your PAC Dollars at Work”, via collaboration with Senior Manager, Congressional & Political Advocacy.

· Draft ENT PAC-related submissions for the Bulletin, an AAO-HNS’ monthly publication; and other applicable publications or eNewsletters, as assigned.

Manage databases of candidate voting records, PAC contributions, and PAC expenditures.

Assist in staffing and planning ENT PAC Board of Advisors meetings and events, including ENT PAC conference call programs, and work with the Board to raise necessary funds, including initiating new donor programs.

Represent the AAO-HNS at selected meetings, with some travel necessary. Evening and weekend duties may be required.

Assist in the planning and implementation of the Business Unit’s programming at the AAO-HNS/F Annual Meeting and spring Leadership Forum.

Serve as staff liaison to AAO-HNS committees, as assigned.

Consistently demonstrate courteous, cooperative and helpful behavior to all contacts, internal and external.

Duties and responsibilities may be added, deleted, or changed at any time at the discretion of management, formally or informally, either orally or in writing.

Please submit a cover letter which includes your salary requirement. Our office is a hybrid workplace which allows two days of teleworking per week after a 30-day onboarding period. We also require that all staff members be fully vaccinated.