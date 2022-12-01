trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Jobs

Program Manager, ENT PAC

 Job Description for:

Program Manager, ENT PAC

  Advocacy Business Unit

Exempt

Reporting Structure

The Program Manager, ENT PAC, reports to the Senior Manager, Congressional & Political Advocacy.

Qualifications

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience with 3+ years prior association or federal governmental affairs experience required. Working knowledge of FEC laws, political fundraising, and legislative process also required. Capitol Hill experience and knowledge of healthcare policy (specifically relating to physician issues) highly desirable. Prior association work preferred. Must be able to coordinate legislative activities and member communications in a fast-paced environment with high level of organization and attention to detail. Professional demeanor required, with strong oral and written communication skills and the ability to convey concepts clearly. Familiarity with PAC filing software and spreadsheets preferred.

Key Responsibilities

·       Day-to-day management of ENT PAC, the political action committee of the AAO-HNS.

·       Assist the Advocacy team in the development and implementation of political strategies, with supervision of related projects.

·       Establish and maintain relationships with Members of Congress, relevant staff, and professional fundraisers, as necessary.

·       Analyze internal processes and recommend procedural or policy changes to improve operations.

Specific Duties

·       Manage member fundraising efforts for ENT PAC, including: preparation of solicitation materials, member

correspondence, and applicable in-person events.

  • Accurately prepare and file monthly FEC and assigned Lobbying Disclosure reports on a timely basis.
  • Establish proficiency in PAC-related data entry (processing of receipts/disbursements, etc.). 

·       Monitor and update the ENT PAC website as appropriate.

·       Assist in the planning of and attend ENT PAC fundraisers and other political events, as assigned.

·       Draft and distribute ENT PAC “Your PAC Dollars at Work”, via collaboration with Senior Manager, Congressional & Political Advocacy.

·       Draft ENT PAC-related submissions for the Bulletin, an AAO-HNS’ monthly publication; and other applicable publications or eNewsletters, as assigned.

  • Manage databases of candidate voting records, PAC contributions, and PAC expenditures.
  • Assist in staffing and planning ENT PAC Board of Advisors meetings and events, including ENT PAC conference call programs, and work with the Board to raise necessary funds, including initiating new donor programs.
  • Represent the AAO-HNS at selected meetings, with some travel necessary. Evening and weekend duties may be required.
  • Assist in the planning and implementation of the Business Unit’s programming at the AAO-HNS/F Annual   Meeting and spring Leadership Forum.
  • Serve as staff liaison to AAO-HNS committees, as assigned.
  • Consistently demonstrate courteous, cooperative and helpful behavior to all contacts, internal and external.
  • Duties and responsibilities may be added, deleted, or changed at any time at the discretion of management, formally or informally, either orally or in writing.

Please submit a cover letter which includes your salary requirement. Our office is a hybrid workplace which allows two days of teleworking per week after a 30-day onboarding period. We also require that all staff members be fully vaccinated.

Most Popular

  1. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  2. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  3. Senate rejects proposal to give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave
  4. Elon Musk suspends Ye from Twitter following swastika tweet
  5. Five reasons why the Georgia Senate runoff matters
  6. Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado
  7. Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power
  8. McCarthy indicates Republicans plan to investigate Jan. 6 panel
  9. Biden’s first state dinner draws famous faces
  10. ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor Brad William Henke dies at 56: reports
  11. Defense Department fails another audit, but makes progress
  12. DeSantis questions ‘huge underperformance’ among Republicans nationwide
  13. Obama mocks Herschel Walker over werewolf, vampire talk
  14. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  15. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  16. New York’s out-migration lost the GOP the governor’s mansion
  17. Economy adds 263K jobs in November, unemployment holds steady at 3.7 percent
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden poised to sign bill to avert rail strike
Load more

Video

See all Video