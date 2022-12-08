PR Manager – Job Ad November 2022

NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association is looking for a Public Relations Manager to join our Strategic Communications department. This position will report to the VP of Strategic Communications and will play an integral role in serving as the point person for public and media relations and advocacy communication initiatives. As our PR Manager, you will have the opportunity to interface with members, media, the telecommunications industry, allied third-party organizations as well as the public, provide effective communications of NTCA’s policy positions to increase the visibility of the association and enhance its stature, and write for a variety of communications products, as well as for press releases, talking points, and CEO commentaries. You will also have the ability to plan and execute PR communication initiatives, including branding and issue advocacy campaigns.

What will you do?

1) Oversee association media relations, including directly interfacing with reporters, arranging staff and member interviews, writing press releases, developing a contact database for trade and national media, monitoring press coverage, organizing press events and maintaining strong relationships with trade publications. Proactively reach out to reporters to pitch stories and through personal contact build relationships with reporters in both trade and national media.

2) Assist Digital Communications Manager in the production of advocacy news in weekly and quarterly publications. Research and write commentaries, talking points, slide presentations and policy documents for association CEO, board president, and senior staff in a manner consistent with the association’s positions and objectives. Provide writing support for other communications products.





3) Oversee communications and branding for NTCA’s Smart Communities platform, encompassing the Smart Rural Community, Smart Connected Community and Smart Tribal Community brands, including working with outside creative firm to develop member resources and plan communications and outreach strategies to gain recognition of brand stories among media, social media and advocacy stakeholders Partner with others at NTCA, explore and develop programming, including summits, roundtable discussions or congressional forums, with other rural-based entities on topics related to improving the quality of life in rural America.

4) Write and distribute communications and association materials for distribution to members, ensuring consistency with and support of NTCA goals, objectives, and policy positions by developing knowledge of industry issues and relationships with internal staff experts. Make presentations at NTCA meetings, statewide gatherings, and other forums as necessary.

5) Plan communications initiatives with guidance and input from the vice president of communications. Work independently to implement and execute plan initiatives; monitor all communications activities to ensure effectiveness and cohesiveness and clarity with association objectives. Provide direct public relations support to the Foundation for Rural Service.

6) Oversee news and public affairs aspects of NTCA Web site, including federal filings and rural broadband facts, and advocacy issues and ensure content is kept current. Additionally, serve as a resource for all staff on media communications.

7) Read legislative materials (position statements, letters, etc) and regulatory filings to become knowledgeable about NTCA positions.

8) Oversee social media communications activities.

9) Performs other special projects or duties, as required.

The ideal candidate will have the following position requirements:

· Strong writing skills; understanding and working knowledge of the press and other media; speechwriting; and other communications strategies; background in public policy issues in regulated industries.

· Understanding and working knowledge of telecommunications industry and rural community and development issues. Understanding and basic knowledge of the publications and editorial process, printing technologies and techniques.

· Understanding of conference program planning and networking facilitation.

· Position requires excellent interpersonal and oral & written communication skills; ability to work independently and under pressure; and developed leadership, planning and public speaking skills.

· Practical knowledge, skills & abilities usually acquired through an undergraduate degree in Public Relations, Journalism or Communications and a minimum of 5-7 years of related work experience.

Why work for us?

NTCA offers competitive salary and excellent benefits including, health and wellness plans, Metro/parking subsidy, flexible work schedules, multiple retirement programs, and many more. We are located in a modern office within walking distance of the Ballston Metro Station.