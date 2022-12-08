Title: Executive Assistant, President’s Office

Location: Washington, DC, US

Link to Apply: https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=24726181-f57f-46a1-824d-3c8a89c3328a&ccId=19000101_000001&jobId=448411&lang=en_US&source=EN

Job Description:

Position Overview

As the Executive Assistant (EA) to the President, this role is a critical partner to the President and a key ambassador for the President’s Office (PO). It is central to the activities that support the President and helps drive forward The Rockefeller Foundation’s (RF) strategic initiatives. The ideal candidate is an energetic, thoughtful, and creative team player who loves rolling up their sleeves while ensuring high attention to detail. They thrive in fast-paced, multi-tasking environments while remaining poised. They are an expert at executing complex and strategic scheduling and high-level relationship management for a senior principal, using excellent judgment and discretion. They are motivated by a collaborative environment and are readily willing to go the extra mile.

In addition to the critical work of providing exemplary executive support to the President, this role will also act as a liaison to internal colleagues and external stakeholders, communicating the need for timely information. The Executive Assistant, President’s Office will report to the Manager, President’s Office, and will help ensure that all elements of the office are managed professionally, proactively, and efficiently in service of the Rockefeller Foundation’s mission.

The successful candidate will be highly anticipatory, problem-solving, and have an immediate impact on the President’s productivity. The EA will be mission-driven, have a global mindset, and be passionate about having a transformational impact on the leaders they support.

Pay Range: $103,000 – $132,000. This represents the present low and high end of the Foundation’s pay range for this position. Actual pay will vary based on various factors, including but not limited to experience. This is a non-exempt position and thus eligible for overtime pay.

Work Schedule: This role will be onsite 5 days a week.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

Serves as a key partner to the President and is at the heart of coordination and logistics in the execution of critical administrative duties and responsibilities.

Anticipates the President’s needs and is responsive to direct and expected requests, providing swift, accurate, and thoughtful replies to requests, and following up on action items.

Provides senior-level administrative support including scheduling, and travel arrangements, reading, researching, and routing correspondence, drafting letters and documents, collecting, and analyzing information, managing contacts, updating, and inputting information in RF’s CRM, and other support as needed.

Prepares daily briefing book.

Organizes and maintains a complex calendar for the President; prioritizes and coordinates high volume and ever-changing schedules and priorities including coordination of complex meetings which contain multiple participants and locations with a high level of efficiency and accuracy.

Manage calendar requests for both personal and external engagements.

Coordinates domestic and international travel arrangements ensuring tight schedules and well-articulated itineraries; creates and modifies travel itineraries; informs and plans actions with appropriate parties based on the itinerary and continuous monitoring throughout.

Supports the President and Manager, President’s Office through inbox management, flagging and routing emails as needed.

Coordinates with various teams across the organization to ensure appropriate support with technology, tools, employee services, IT, and other infrastructure groups necessary to successfully support the work of the President and the PO’s office.

Facilitates work between the President’s Office and other departments to establish seamless communication and exchange between internal partners.

Actively builds relationships across the Foundation with other key leaders and administrators maintaining a close and highly responsive partnership.

Support the President’s engagement with the Board and the execution of Board meetings.

Serves as an active ambassador of the team both inside and outside of the Foundation, contributing to creating an engaging and positive values-driven culture.

Manages meeting logistics, conference rooms, AV equipment, and displaying presentations.

Helps prepare and process expense reports, vendor invoicing paperwork, and purchase requisitions, including monthly expense reconciliation and on-demand expense reports, when needed.

Works on special projects and events as directed.

Education, Experience, and Skills

Bachelor’s degree preferred; concentration in business administration, non-profit management, or a related field is preferred.

Minimum of 7- 10 years of experience successfully supporting a C-Suite/Executive leader is required.

Must have previous work experience in a complex, fast-paced, and highly professional role in a global organization with multiple offices; experience in a dynamic mission-driven non-profit organization is a plus.

Direct experience managing sensitive and confidential matters with a high level of professionalism and poise.

Strong execution and organization skills and demonstrated experience prioritizing and executing multiple priorities seamlessly with excellent attention to detail.

Demonstrated proactive problem-solving skills with strong decision-making capability.

Ability to work effectively both independently, as well as in a team-oriented, collaborative, and collegial environment.

Proven ability to identify, prioritize and manage agendas, employee communications, high-level presentations, and documents and is comfortable multi-tasking.

Experience booking and managing international travel. International work experience or proven intercultural competence is a plus.

Excellent interpersonal, written, and verbal communication skills.

Exceptional project management and organizational skills with a demonstrated ability to deliver high-quality, accurate work on time.

Experience within a highly collaborative, dynamic organization and in an entrepreneurial environment where building policies, programs, and processes are necessary.

Demonstrated technical proficiency with Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Prior Salesforce or similar CRM experience is a plus.

Must be comfortable working overtime, including weekends as needed.

Qualifications and Competencies

Bias for Action : Takes on new opportunities and tough challenges with a sense of urgency, high energy, and enthusiasm.

: Takes on new opportunities and tough challenges with a sense of urgency, high energy, and enthusiasm. Communicates Effectively : Develops and delivers multi-mode communications that convey a clear understanding of the unique needs of different audiences.

: Develops and delivers multi-mode communications that convey a clear understanding of the unique needs of different audiences. Decision Quality: Makes good and timely decisions that keep the organization moving forward.

Makes good and timely decisions that keep the organization moving forward. Strategic Learning : Actively learns through experimentation when tackling new problems, using both successes and failures as learning fodder.

: Actively learns through experimentation when tackling new problems, using both successes and failures as learning fodder. Values Differences: Recognizes the value of different perspectives and commits to inclusion, equity, and diversity in every aspect of work.

About The Rockefeller Foundation

The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on collaborative partnerships at the frontiers of science, technology, and innovation that enable individuals, families, and communities to flourish. We work to promote the well-being of humanity and make opportunity universal and sustainable. Our focus is on scaling renewable energy for all, stimulating economic mobility, and ensuring equitable access to health care and nutritious food.

The Rockefeller Foundation offers a comprehensive and competitive benefits package that includes health insurance programs, tuition reimbursement and student loan repayment, a generous 401K, parental leave, and various forms of paid time off, all to help our employees feel energized, cared for, and engaged.

As an organization, we focus on six values to advance our culture and continue our success. We are dedicated to being Transparent, Optimistic, Accountable, Collaborative, Trusted, and Equitable. We operate from a strong commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion in everything that we do. It is not only the right thing to do – we could not make an impact without our team members’ diverse perspectives and experiences. We expect all employees at the Foundation to contribute by developing their unique perspectives and talent, challenging conventional wisdom through evidence and reason, and amplifying marginalized voices.

The Rockefeller Foundation is committed to the principles of equal employment opportunity and compliance with all federal, state, and local laws concerning employment discrimination, including the Americans with Disabilities Act. To this end, the Foundation ensures equal opportunity to all employees and applicants regardless of race, color, age, gender, sexual orientation, religion, marital status, national origin or ancestry, citizenship, lawful alien status, physical, mental, and medical disability, veteran status, or liability for service in the United States Armed Forces.

The Rockefeller Foundation is an Equal Opportunity Employer.