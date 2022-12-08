Career Education Colleges and Universities

Vice President of Government Relations

Overview

This role will support CECU’s government relations priorities on behalf of the sector and our members engaged in the delivery of postsecondary career education. The selected individual will serve as a senior member of the government relations team, reporting directly to the president and CEO. This role will primarily involve relationship building and advocacy with the federal legislative branch on Capitol Hill.

Responsibilities

The Vice President’s responsibilities will include direct lobbying of members of Congress and staff, and occasionally within the Executive Branch of the federal government. High quality, quick turnaround writing is a key element of this role. The incumbent will have leadership accountability in the preparation of presentations and summaries of legislation and policy issues to members of the association, as well as assisting with the preparation of documents for hearings, briefings, and coalition activities. In advocacy, the Vice President will take a proactive approach to tracking and influencing the progress of key Federal issues such as higher education and job training.

The work includes, but is not limited to:

· Build external relationships to maintain the association’s reputation and political contacts; facilitate interactions between senior management, congressional members and staff, as well as other external affiliates.

· Represent CECU in legislative engagement activities and political activities and events.

· Identify, track, and proactively influence issues with potential impact on CECU member schools.

· Research, analyze and prepare information and make recommendations as appropriate.

· Assist in the development and maintenance of federal policy goals and reporting of the Federal government relations team to CECU leadership, where appropriate.

· Lead the coordination of special events, meetings, and other communications with senior management, congressional delegations, and staff, as well as other external affiliates.

· Advocate with government agencies on behalf of CECU members with specific institutional needs.

· Conduct meetings and regular updates with CECU members and policy makers in an exceptional, positive, clear manner. Schedule appointments, organize staff and coalition meetings.

· Maintain confidentiality at the highest levels and protect sensitive data at all times.

· Take personal initiative to prepare high quality, well-written drafts of correspondence and other documents required on a timely basis.

· Other duties as assigned.

Essential Functions

· Oversee and assure timely, accurate filings of compliance reports.

· Identify, track, and influence issues, working with key subject matter experts and external stakeholders.

· Represent the association at external events.

· Assist in the coordination and planning of special events.

· Coordinate all Washington, DC office administration.

· Have accountability for maintaining CECU’s government relations office budget.

· Play a leadership role in the decision making and reporting for CECU’s federal Political Action Committee (PAC).

· Work closely with external, contract lobbyists and lobbying firms retained by CECU to assist in government relations activities.

Qualifications

· 5 or more years of federal legislative branch experience, with a strong working knowledge of U.S. House and U.S. Senate.

· Established relationships with key members of Congress and staff, especially those who are leaders on higher education issues. Prior service on one of the committees of jurisdiction is a plus.

· Bachelor’s degree required.

· Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office skills.

· Excellent organizational skills that reflect the ability to perform and prioritize multiple tasks seamlessly with excellent attention to detail.

· Strong interpersonal skills and ability to proactively build relationships with stakeholders, including internal and external partners.

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

· Exhibit a proactive approach to problem solving with strong decision-making capability.

· Highly resourceful team player with ability to think innovatively and achieve high-performance goals and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

· The ability to understand and effectively research complex subjects.

· Prioritize conflicting needs; handle matters expeditiously, proactively, and follow through on projects to successful completion, often with deadline pressure.

· Exercise sound judgment in every situation, always keeping the reputation and needs of the association and its members top of mind.

About Career Education Colleges and Universities

Career Education Colleges and Universities (CECU) represent postsecondary career education institutions, staff, and students. Its mission is to support the work of our members in providing access, opportunity, and quality education to students seeking a career, technical, or trade skills. CECU’s office is located in Arlington, VA.

More information about CECU is available at https://www.career.org/ and @CECUed.