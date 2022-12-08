Senior Manager, Advocacy

What started as a small group of families gathered around a kitchen table in 1979 has blossomed into the nation’s leading voice on mental health. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

Today, we are an alliance of hundreds of local affiliates, state organizations and a national office who work in communities across the United States to raise awareness, provide support and education, and advocate to address systemic barriers impacting people with mental health conditions. NAMI’s Government Relations, Policy and Advocacy team fights discrimination that keeps people from accessing the mental health care they need to get well and stay well. In particular, we work to address inequities and injustices and to promote dignity and inclusion for all people with mental illness and their families. NAMI’s policy work spans a wide range of key issues, from fighting for quality of care and insurance coverage to diverting from criminal justice system involvement and addressing social determinants of health.

We are currently hiring for a Senior Manager, Advocacy. The Senior Manager, Advocacy will be responsible for planning, developing and implementing strategies to mobilize NAMI’s grassroots advocates utilizing advocacy software platform(s). The ideal candidate should have experience with digital advocacy software, data analysis and advocate engagement. This role is critical to building ongoing advocate recruitment and engagement via online platforms and ensuring a robust advocate footprint.

This position is based in Arlington, VA (hybrid).

Salary Range: $75,000 – $80,000

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Oversees NAMI’s Government Relations, Policy & Advocacy (GRPA) team of advocacy software and communications platform(s) (currently, Quorum) and ensures NAMI leverages the platform(s) to elevate and execute NAMI’s policy agenda.

Serves as primary liaison to advocacy software company(ies) to ensure NAMI objectives are met by the platform(s) and ensure successful integration with NAMI National office database

Designs, manages and updates advocacy center (www.nami.org/takeaction) and advocacy alerts to engage advocates on federal policy opportunities

Analyzes and leverages data on advocacy performance and outcome metrics to guide GRPA team to utilize most effective strategies to target and engage advocates

Identifies and deploys strategies to regularly communicate with advocate community to boost ongoing engagement, including onboarding new advocates and regularly reengaging lapsed advocates

Measures and utilizes data to increase the impact of advocacy emails and identifies/implements tactics to improve number of active advocates participating in NAMI’s advocacy campaigns

Supports NAMI State Organization (NSO) use of advocacy software, onboards new states joining the software and their staff, helps states leverage software tools and ensures states are meeting criteria of data sharing agreements and expectations agreements

Ensures the accuracy and strength of NAMI’s grassroots advocate database for both grassroots and grasstops advocacy development, including data clean-up and monitoring

Assists in the development and execution of advocacy-driven paid digital campaigns to ensure NAMI effectively leverages advocate software capabilities and follows-up with newly acquired advocates

Reports on grant and program deliverables related to advocacy communications

Performs other duties as assigned

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field required; advanced degree preferred

5-7 years’ related experience in a related field preferred, such as grassroots community organization, nonprofit/association advocacy, and/or online organizing

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong project management skills and attention to detail

Experience managing advocacy/communications software platform, preferably Quorum

Ability to work collaboratively within a team environment and across teams to plan and implement programs and initiatives

Ability to work in a fast-paced work environment and prioritize competing demands

Demonstrated experience in forging collaborative and effective relationships across internal teams and with external stakeholders

Ability to analyze, use and report on data and metrics for quality improvement and to increase the impact of advocacy communications

Proven experience in developing strategic and effective advocacy communications and resources

Proficiency with Microsoft Office suite

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

Must pass background check

Your salary is only one component of the total compensation package. NAMI offers a range of standard and unique benefits that are reviewed annually:

Generous and comprehensive Health, Dental, and Vision Plans

Paid Time Off: Vacation, Personal, and Sick Leave

Paid Parental Leave

403(b) retirement plan

Flexible Spending Accounts for health care, dependent care and commuter expenses

Life Insurance and Disability coverage paid by NAMI

Flexible Work and Telework programs

Professional Development Reimbursement program

A variety of wellness offerings to support team members

Employee Referral Program

The Employee Assistance Program (EAP) which provides support for personal and family problems common in contemporary life

NAMI is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workforce. NAMI prohibits discrimination and harassment against any employee or applicant for employment because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, marital status, age, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, genetic information or any other legally protected group status. We also provide reasonable accommodation for candidates with disability.

How to Apply:

Please visit http://nami.applicantpro.com/jobs/





