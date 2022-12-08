Manager, Advocacy Campaigns

What started as a small group of families gathered around a kitchen table in 1979 has blossomed into the nation’s leading voice on mental health. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

Today, we are an alliance of hundreds of local affiliates, state organizations and a national office who work in communities across the United States to raise awareness, provide support and education, and advocate to address systemic barriers impacting people with mental health conditions. NAMI’s Government Relations, Policy and Advocacy team fights discrimination that keeps people from accessing the mental health care they need to get well and stay well. In particular, we work to address inequities and injustices and to promote dignity and inclusion for all people with mental illness and their families. NAMI’s policy work spans a wide range of key issues, from fighting for quality of care and insurance coverage to diverting from criminal justice system involvement and addressing social determinants of health.

We currently have an open position for a Manager, Advocacy Campaigns. The Manager, Advocacy Campaigns will be primarily responsible for implementing and supporting strategic, multi-faceted advocacy campaigns to engage key stakeholders on NAMI’s priority issues and advocacy initiatives, like NAMI’s Reimagine Crisis Response partnership. The ideal candidate will have experience in utilizing multiple campaign strategies to engage both advocate and policymaker audiences. This position plays a pivotal role in garnering widespread awareness of and engagement around NAMI’s priority policy issues. .

This position is based in Arlington, VA (hybrid).

Salary Range: $68,000 – $73,000

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

In collaboration with the Director, Advocacy and GRPA leadership, manages strategic advocacy and issue campaigns that reflect NAMI’s advocacy and public policy priorities

Creates resources for advocates that summarizes complex issues succinctly and mobilizes them to take action

Develops high-quality tools and resources that allow advocates and leaders to effectively engage in advocacy, including talking points, template op-eds and alerts, and social media content and graphics

Serves as project manager for high-visibility advocacy campaigns, get out the vote initiatives, and related objectives, including days of action, convenings or webinars that advance advocacy priorities

Helps manage NAMI-led campaign coalitions, like Reimagine Crisis Response, including managing meetings and newsletters to engage partners

Draft and update content and manage content curation for NAMI advocacy campaign websites, vote4mentalhealth.org and reimaginecrisis.org

Contributes to timely advocacy alerts and communications to NAMI leaders, Councils and key advocacy contacts on priority policy issues or calls-to-action

Serves as a national trainer for NAMI Smarts for Advocacy, NAMI’s advocate training program, and contributes to the development of NAMI Smarts content as necessary

Manages NAMI’s mass outreach to congressional offices on awareness weeks/months with data points and messaging, and shares timely information and reports for congressional offices to leverage in messaging

Performs other duties as assigned

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field required; advance degree preferred

3-5 years’ experience in relevant field preferred, especially with experience related to grassroots advocacy, organizing and/or campaign strategies

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong project management skills and attention to detail

Ability to work collaboratively within a team environment and across teams to plan and implement programs and initiatives

Ability to work in a fast-paced work environment and prioritize competing demands

Experience in forging collaborative and effective relationships with diverse groups, including national nonprofit organizations, coalitions, and state or grassroots organizations

Ability to respond quickly and effectively to challenges, using problem-solving and fact-finding skills

Proficiency with Microsoft Office suite; experience with Canva or similar tools a plus

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

Must pass background check

Your salary is only one component of the total compensation package. NAMI offers a range of standard and unique benefits that are reviewed annually:

Generous and comprehensive Health, Dental, and Vision Plans

Paid Time Off: Vacation, Personal, and Sick Leave

Paid Parental Leave

403(b) retirement plan

Flexible Spending Accounts for health care, dependent care and commuter expenses

Life Insurance and Disability coverage paid by NAMI

Flexible Work and Telework programs

Professional Development Reimbursement program

A variety of wellness offerings to support team members

Employee Referral Program

The Employee Assistance Program (EAP) which provides support for personal and family problems common in contemporary life

NAMI is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workforce. NAMI prohibits discrimination and harassment against any employee or applicant for employment because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, marital status, age, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, genetic information or any other legally protected group status. We also provide reasonable accommodation for candidates with disability.

How to Apply:

Please visit http://nami.applicantpro.com/jobs/







