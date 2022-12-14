Department: Executive Department

Salary: $143,176 – $214,766

Appointments are typically made between the minimum and the midpoint of the range, depending on qualifications.

Deputy Chief External Relations Officer

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) seeks motivated professionals who want to use their talents and skills to make a difference. Our 700+ FTE staff are adaptive problem solvers and passionate about enriching people’s lives. If you are mission-driven, dedicated to superior service and support, can diligently work independently and in a collaborative environment, join our team. LAHSA is leading the fight to end homelessness in LA County. Here, not only would your work have a real impact on the community, but we also offer a comprehensive and competitive benefits package.

Created in 1993, LAHSA is a joint powers authority of the city and county of Los Angeles. As the lead agency in the HUD-funded Los Angeles Continuum of Care, we coordinate and manage over $800 million annually in federal, state, county, and city funds for programs providing shelter, housing, and services to people experiencing homelessness.

Job Summary

Under the direction of Executive Leadership, the Deputy Chief of External Relations Officer (DCERO) oversees the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s (LAHSA) Government Affairs, Public and Media Relations, and Community Relations functions. The DCERO implements and directs the federal, state, and local government affairs program and develops relationships with key legislators, legislative staff, committee staff, and regulators to effectively guide department goals.

Essential Job Functions

· The DCERO shall oversee every level of LAHSA’s integrated governmental agency coordination and endeavors.

· Working with other LAHSA executives and overseeing the External Relations staff, the DCERO shall develop and implement public communication strategies to ensure a consistent message and shall create the agency’s identity as a public asset through traditional and new media channels.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

· The successful candidate will manage a proactive community relations program with all LAHSA stakeholders.

Training & Experience

· The successful candidate will have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized college or university with an emphasis in Political Science, Business Administration, or Public Administration; a minimum of five years of full-time paid management experience at least at the Director level in public relations or governmental relations, and substantial knowledge of public policy issues.

· Qualifying experience must be in a public or private organization, or an elected office involved in legislation, homeless services and housing policy, public administration, or the operation of a large government agency, or the regulatory enforcement of said activities.

Applicants may make a reasonable accommodation request for this job by calling the Human Resources Department at (213) 683-3333; or via email at humanresources@lahsa.org.

To Apply, please go to www.lahsa.org/jobs