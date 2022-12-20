Senior Policy Advisor or Policy Advisor, (Washington, DC)

Who We Are

The Learning Policy Institute (LPI) is a national organization that conducts and communicates independent, high-quality research to shape education policies and improve learning for each and every child. Nonprofit and nonpartisan, LPI connects policymakers at the local, state, and federal levels with the evidence, ideas, and actions needed to strengthen the pre-k to grade 12 education system and address the complex realities facing public schools and their communities. Working with policymakers, researchers, educators, community groups, and others who care about improving public schools, the Institute advances evidence-based policies that support empowering and equitable learning for all children. For more information, visit www.learningpolicyinstitute.org

The Position

LPI seeks a full-time Senior Policy Advisor or Policy Advisor to join its team of research, policy, and communication staff in advancing the organization’s federal and state policy efforts across its education policy areas. This position is based in LPI’s Washington D.C. office.

The Senior Policy Advisor/Policy Advisor, in collaboration with the Policy, Research, and Communications teams, will (1) play a key role in the development and execution of LPI’s federal and state policy outreach, identification of policy opportunities, and engagement strategy; (2) support and advance efforts to inform policy communities in the development and implementation of evidence-based education policies and practices; and (3) cultivate and maintain relationships with relevant stakeholders in the federal and state policymaking arenas as appropriate, including bipartisan policymakers, civil rights and advocacy organizations, and education stakeholder organizations. The Senior Policy Advisor/Policy Advisor will work closely with the Director and Deputy Director of Federal Policy, and the Director of State Policy.

The successful candidate will bring deep policy advocacy and/or government experience and expertise—including familiarity with education research—in one or more of the following education policy areas:

· Assessment and Accountability Systems

· Whole Child Education (including community schools, social emotional learning, and school discipline)

· Equitable Resources and Access

· Early Childhood Education

· Educator Workforce

Major Responsibilities

· Conduct policy analysis, develop policy recommendations that are well-grounded in educational research, and advance evidence-based policies that are aligned with LPI’s policy priority areas. This includes developing written policy briefs, public comments, letters, and memoranda that summarize, interpret, and apply research for a range of audiences, for informing, monitoring, and reporting policy and research conversations across government, media, think tanks, academia, and advocates.

· Review, analyze, and draft bill, report, regulatory, and guidance language, as well as the supporting translational materials related to content areas of expertise.

· Advise on, develop, and implement strategies for policy outreach, education, and advancement among policymakers and education stakeholder organizations, including responding to and generating requests for information.

· Understand legislative, executive, and administrative processes and procedures and identify opportunities for policy advancement.

· Establish, maintain, and cultivate strategic and bipartisan relationships with legislative, executive, and administrative staff, and with education stakeholder organizations.

· Identify opportunities for policy advancement, including identifying policy champions and strategy.

· Conceptualize and develop tools and resources that make complex research and the policy implications accessible to a broad array of stakeholders in order to inform the development of policy.

· Convene partners and relevant groups, including organizing in-person and virtual briefings related to content areas of expertise.

· Attend and represent LPI at relevant meetings, symposia, and conferences, including making public presentations on behalf of the organization related to content areas of expertise.

· Identify, design, and advance opportunities for partnerships with education organizations.

Qualifications and Experience

· At least 5 years professional experience in policy, government, and/or an organization working on related education policy issues.

· Prior experience in developing and advancing legislative, executive, and/or administrative policy, and the demonstrated ability to effectively conduct, analyze, synthesize, translate, and communicate education research to policymakers, including developing and providing technical assistance on education policy development.

· Exceptional writing and oral communication skills, including precision, accuracy and clarity in written and oral communication.

· Well-established bipartisan relationships with key individuals in government and/or at LPI’s partner organizations as related to content areas of expertise.

· Ability to work independently and collaboratively in collecting, synthesizing, and evaluating information to support policymakers and policy influencers in using research to develop policy—often in time-sensitive situations.

· Strong organizational skills and ability to manage and coordinate several projects simultaneously.

· A commitment to ongoing professional learning as well as to supporting the learning of other LPI team members.

· Demonstrated ability to plan effectively and the flexibility to handle the unexpected.

· Advanced degree preferred but not required.

· Authorized to work in the United States for any employer.

Dispositions

· Passion for ensuring that all children receive empowering and equitable learning, especially historically underserved students.

· Self-starter, problem solver mentality and the ability both to work independently and to work well in a team-setting.

· Attention to detail and the desire to take learnings from one project to the next.

· A demonstrated commitment to excellence and equity.

· Ability to execute and exhibit good judgment.

· The intellectual strength and curiosity to understand and appreciate the varied and complex educational policy landscape.

· An optimistic outlook and a flexible, innovative nature.

To Apply:

Please submit a cover letter, resume, short writing sample, and three professional references here. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis beginning December 5, 2022. Candidates invited to continue through the interview process will be asked to complete a job-related task/performance assessment at that time.

The Learning Policy Institute has a deep commitment to its staff’s health and well-being and strives to embody the organization’s values within the organizational structure. LPI offers competitive compensation and benefits; prioritizes and provides financial support for professional development; supports diversity, equity, and inclusion work; and values a collaborative culture. LPI is an equal opportunity employer. Candidates of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply. Candidates must be up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations in order to work onsite in the office.