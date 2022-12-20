The Society for Neuroscience is looking for a self-motivated and agile professional to support our Advocacy and Training function. The Advocacy Manager, under the Direction of the Advocacy and Training Director, manages the team charged with implementing the federal legislative campaigns of the organization that fight for robust and sustained funding for neuroscience, animal research and other policy priorities in the US.

Summary

The Society for Neuroscience is looking for a self-motivated and agile professional to support our Advocacy and Training function. The Advocacy Manager, under the Direction of the Advocacy and Training Director, manages the team charged with implementing the federal legislative campaigns of the organization that fight for robust and sustained funding for neuroscience, animal research and other policy priorities in the US. Additionally, this position will manage the Society’s grassroots advocacy efforts, working with the Director of Advocacy and Training and SfN leadership to identify advocacy opportunities on local, national and an international stage to engage SfN members around the globe to serve as effective and consistent Advocates.

You’re responsible for:

· Working with the Director of Advocacy and Training to develop strategic federal advocacy campaign plans around SfN public policy priorities.

· Managing relationships with key congressional offices on Capitol Hill, related federal agencies, and the Administration.

· Managing logistics and staff outreach for Capitol Hill Day along with SfN lobbyist. Providing policy guidance and training for Hill Day activities.

· Managing grassroots advocacy and member communication efforts to ensure effective advocacy communication, including social media, across all sections of SfN.

· Managing the Early Career Policy Ambassador program, including the application process, providing federal advocacy guidance, and maintain growth throughout the year long program.

· With the Director, advancing SfN’s standing in the advocacy community by serving as a liaison to relevant coalitions and advocacy community activities, promoting SfN positions and reporting back to SfN and leadership.

· With the Director, managing advocacy initiatives with partnering international organizations to ensure SfN membership worldwide are equipped to engage advocacy in their home countries, including leveraging SfN advocacy materials by making them widely available as demonstration tools.

· Under the direction of the Director, work closely with SfN committees focused on advocacy initiatives, including the Committee on Animals in Research and the Government and Public Affairs Committee.

· Managing all advocacy related events at the SfN annual meeting. Manage advocacy booth presence.

· Managing the Advocacy Assistant and the Advocacy Associate.

Essential Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

· Familiarity or experience with research policy, and the government affairs department of a nonprofit or association.

· Proven ability to set priorities, take initiative, manage multiple projects, and meet deadlines.

· Excellent written and oral communication skills, as well as strong project management skills.

· Ability and judgement to work confidently around senior leaders and support them in executing legislative projects, as well as to represent SfN and its positions in coalitions and other strategic relationships/

· Ability to multitask and work with supervisor to adjust priorities in a flexible manner to address changing needs.

· Strong research skills.

· Comfortable in personal interaction with members of Congress, congressional staff coalition members and SfN VIPs.

Education and Experience:

· Bachelor’s degree from a four-year college or university required, law degree, or other policy-based graduate degree strongly preferred.

· Minimum four years’ experience in federal and/or international advocacy activity, including direct experience working with legislators either on Capitol Hill or in a legislative advocacy organization required.

· Minimum 1 to 2 years supervisory experience

· Experience working within health or scientific disciplines, federal appropriations knowledge and experience with a professional society or other non-profit organization are strong pluses.

Benefits:

Comprehensive health plan through United Healthcare with a fully funded HRA up to $1,500, plus dental and vision coverage through MetLife

Hybrid work environment (we are fully remote now and plan to return to a hybrid model in January with 2 days in the office and 3 days working from home)

39-51 days of annual paid time off depending on seniority, including holidays, vacation, and sick leave

20 days of paid parental leave for new parents

Retirement plans with employer contributions up to 8%

Education assistance

ASAE memberships

Employee assistance plans

Life and disability insurance

Flexible spending accounts

SfN provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws.

Application Requirements:

Please provide a resume and cover letter with your application. Incomplete application packages will not be considered. Please apply online here.