Program Associate – Democratic Governance Team

Position Summary

The National Democratic Institute (NDI) is currently seeking a Program Associate to join its Democratic Governance team to provide administrative and programmatic support to parliamentary exchange programs, including NDI’s work with the House Democracy Partnership (HDP) and the Institute for Representative Government (IRG), which are responsible for connecting U.S. Members of Congress (current and former) and staff, with their parliamentary peers across the world. The Program Associate will also support the team, and contribute to other assigned administrative responsibilities as needed by the team’s Senior Program Director and Director.

Essential Accountabilities

Coordinate and/or participate in internal meetings to develop and maintain a knowledge of team and program objectives and work progress and demonstrate this understanding in the execution and completion of parliamentary exchange program activities.

Assist with the execution of program, and/or team plans by performing administrative (e.g. invoice processing, data entry, travel and meeting coordination, etc.) and programmatic assignments in accordance with established expectations and timelines. Specifically, the individual will play a significant role in supporting the organization and implementation of parliamentary exchange programs in the U.S. and internationally. This includes a strong focus on logistics, as well as the ability to serve as the primary contact for program participants, vendors, staff, and others.

Support the evaluation of programmatic outcomes based upon specific measures/metrics defined in the established plan through the provision of data and other relevant information.

Complete basic research and analysis assignments on issues related to the U.S. Congress, or legislative development globally, and provide summarized findings in a clear, concise and understandable manner, with objectives, relevant facts, data, and conclusions presented as required.

Prepare and/or support the preparation of selected materials (proposals, work plans, presentations, etc.) and communications. Complete initial drafts of assigned reports and updates for dissemination to internal and external audiences, including donors and other key program partners, ensuring proper and accurate formatting, spelling, and grammar usage as well as inclusion of required content. Also, assist in drafts of blog posts, case studies, and other knowledge products.

Participate in strategy and work plan formulation discussions and create initial budget and plan-related document drafts for review/approval.

Develop and/or implement processes and/or methodologies to assist in the tracking and monitoring of program and/or team work progress, data, and other relevant information (e.g. budget, travel), ensuring specific information required is captured and maintained to meet established record-keeping and documentation requirements.

Serve as the point of contact, supporting the governance team in maintaining relationships with staff as well as overseas partner organizations, for general requests, advice, or for information or questions concerning team and/or parliamentary programmatic activities/work and provide responses, directing those which are more complex or require more specific detailed responses to appropriate higher-level team members.

Support the planning and execution of team events with external parties, attending as required to provide onsite support or as a development opportunity.

Adhere to NDI’s organizational values, standards of conduct, policies and processes, and any other established expectations for NDI employees, including those related to performance, i.e. goals and position description accountabilities/responsibilities such as those presented herein.

Ensure NDI interpretation equipment is in working order; acts as point of contact for other teams who wish to utilize the equipment.

Peripheral Accountabilities/Responsibilities (Non-essential)

Participate in cross-functional initiatives as needed.

Actively seek and engage in professional development opportunities to enhance knowledge in project/program management, and maintain a general working knowledge of relevant program trends and issues occurring external to NDI.

Perform other duties as required.

Parameters

Incumbent operates under general supervision, receives direction on most processes and methods and is assigned most work.

Incumbent regularly interacts with staff at all levels within NDI.

Some interaction with external funders and partners is required when necessary to support the provision of information or clarify information necessary for program operations and administration activities.

Required Qualifications

Education

Bachelor’s degree, preferably in International Relations, Political Science or a related field, or equivalent experience.

Experience

This is an entry level program position requiring no previous work experience. Previous internships in international development, political campaigning, legislative affairs particularly in the U.S. Congress, subnational (state/local) level government, or an international parliament and/or completion of one or more semesters of education abroad is desired.

Language- Reading, Written, and Oral/Spoken

English language fluency required.

Fluency in a foreign language specific to the needs of the team is highly desired.

KSAs

Strong interest in one or more of NDI’s international development disciplines, e.g. democratic governance, political campaigns, elections, political parties, and community organizing, etc.

Math skills and the ability to perform accurate calculations and understand quantitative information.

Basic research and analysis skills to allow for gathering, summarizing and presenting findings.

Interpersonal skills and cultural sensitivity to interact effectively and diplomatically with individuals at all levels of the organization, as well as externally both domestically and internationally with NDI partners, funders, and other stakeholders.

Oral and written communication skills, including the ability to communicate effectively and project a professional image when giving and taking information in writing, in person, and through various communication media.

A high level attention-to-detail, with a propensity to complete work accurately and with a focus on quality.

Initiative and a basic level of proficiency in the ability to multitask and prioritize; manage time, perform project management, problem-solving, and organizational skills; and flexibility to adapt and respond to shifting priorities.

Capacity to work effectively both independently and as a member of a team.

Ability to apply discretion and maintain confidential information.

Ability to travel internationally, as needed,

Basic proficiency in Microsoft Office to include Word, Excel and PowerPoint; knowledge of Google Suite tools preferred. Basic database skills are desired.

Certifications/Licenses (desired)

None required.

Work Environment

This position generally is performed in an office environment and may be suitable for partial telework.

Occasional evening and weekend work may be required, as well as attendance at external events.

International travel is typically not required for this role, but there may be occasions when the opportunity may be presented for such travel to support a given program or field activity. This is generally at no greater than 5% of an incumbent’s work time in this role.

Physical Requirements

Sitting/mobility—to work at a desk and move around work areas.

Speaking/hearing—to engage orally in conversation with others.

Seeing—to effectively use a computer screen and for reading and interpreting printed materials, memos and other paperwork.

Reaching/handling—to input information into computer systems and retrieve and work with appropriate paperwork, equipment and supplies and complete filing.

ADA Notation:

The physical demands and work environment that have been described are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. NDI encourages applicants with disabilities to apply.

Comments:

To comply with tax and legal obligations, all candidates for DC-based positions must reside in Maryland, DC or Virginia. While there may be flexibility for remote/hybrid work environments, candidates must be residents of MD, DC or VA or relocate prior to the start of employment at NDI.

This is a union position to be represented by the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 2.

Candidates must be legally eligible to work in the U.S. NDI does not provide sponsorship.

NDI is an equal opportunity employer (EOE). As such, NDI makes employment decisions and provides equal employment opportunity without regard to an applicant’s or employee’s race, religion, color, sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, or gender identity), national origin, age, disability, veteran status, or any other basis protected by federal, state and local laws. If you need reasonable accommodation in the application or hiring process, please notify NDI’s Human Resources department.

