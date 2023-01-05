LEGISLATIVE & POLICY DIRECTOR

About the Green New Deal Network

GNDN unites diverse national organizations and allied local coalitions across states, tribal nations, and in commonwealths & territories to win local, state, and federal Green New Deal legislation. The GNDN members are working in concert to build a powerful organizing, policy, and political campaign to demand and win bold change.

Context and Current Opportunities

In 2020, faced with the pandemic and recession crisis, the GNDN launched into fighting for federal Green New Deal-style investments and a robust congressional reconciliation package. To accomplish this objective, the Network developed and campaigned for the THRIVE Act, a $10 trillion climate, care, jobs, and justice bill that would create enough jobs to end unemployment, build modern, reliable infrastructure, and invest in community resources while ensuring labor and justice protections. The Act also had provisions to strengthen the nation-to-nation relationship between the U.S. and sovereign Indian Tribes.

As political dynamics played out, the GNDN focused its power and resources on influencing the Build Back Better Act (BBBA) and what ultimately became the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA contained key elements of the THRIVE Act—specifically hundreds of billions of dollars for renewable energy, environmental justice funding, permanent and full funding for the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, and cross-cutting environmental, equity, and labor standards. Unlike THRIVE, however, the IRA bolstered the fossil fuel industry, included provisions that will harm frontline communities, and did not include investments in key sectors of the economy such as care workers.

Post-IRA and heading into 2023, the coalition is focused on supporting state-level campaigning around the implementation of federal money for climate justice on the ground, advancing public support for a Green New Deal, deepening our labor and Tribal nation engagement strategies, and planning out the next iteration of a federal legislative/policy agenda.

We are looking for a Legislative & Policy Director excited to take on the challenge of supporting the coalition as we move through both supporting a network of states campaigning around the implementation of federal money and new policy wins to advance climate justice, and identifying our opportunities to advance a Green New Deal federally.

The Legislative & Policy Director will be the primary staff person responsible for advancing the federal legislative and policy goals of the GNDN and supporting state coalitions’ policy work in line with GNDN priorities. They will support the senior policy and advocacy staff of national partners and the grassroots power of state and local partners to build momentum for GND legislative and administrative progress in Washington, D.C. They will manage the legislative and policy team.

Essential Functions

Strategy Development and Implementation (50%)

Provide high-level strategic advice to the National Director, Coordinating Team, and Field team on political developments, including long-term strategy, growth, and opportunities for policy interventions. Priorities for the first year would include the following:

In coordination with senior leadership, supporting GNDN in developing our next federal campaign push (i.e., a fight for the next Green New Deal-style investment package or otherwise).

Supporting the policy team and other GNDN staff teams in creating processes to best support our 24+ affiliated state coalitions with policy and research needs; this would include holding a perspective on the national landscape of trends and opportunities in energy and climate justice policy, and providing high-level guidance to GNDN staff on strategic openings for state-based wins.



Guide development of strategic activities to advance policy goals, including developing reports, identifying needed research, power mapping, and helping to identify and build relationships with and engage key targets.



Overseeing the development of lobbying materials, factsheets, briefing papers, policy explainers, and other grassroots advocacy resources for use in congressional and administrative meetings in collaboration with staff and coalition members.



Responsibly take positions on policy and legislative matters relating to GND issues at the state and federal levels.



Direct and conduct policy analyses of executive action, legislative, and regulatory proposals, and develop GNDN strategy, as necessary, at the state, local, and federal levels.



Coalition and Partnerships (30%)

Develop, maintain, and expand relationships with key stakeholders/decision-makers.



Bringing together national partners in a common legislative strategy with assignments and goals; scheduling and facilitating regular (weekly or biweekly) meetings with partners’ political, lobbying, and policy staff to ensure strong collaboration and information flow between partners.



Representing GNDN externally for legislative advocacy as necessary and managing relationships with House & Senate offices; developing partnerships, managing GNDN lobbyist support and contracts; and facilitating regular meetings between congressional allies and coalition partners.



Understanding and communicating to the coalition the shared tracking for positions taken by elected officials and administrative policymakers, including information gathered by partners.



Ensure that legislative and administrative outreach is conducted equitably and consistently with our values.



Supervision (20%)

Cultivate and lead a cohesive and supportive policy and legislative team.



Provide coaching, mentoring, and regular feedback to direct reports.



Supervise projects and other efforts on assigned issues by consultants and vendors.



Required Experience, Skills, and Characteristics

7+ years of significant experience working to advance policies at the federal level in an advocacy organization, in Congress, or an Administration;

Success with managing coalition partners, including juggling diverse organizational interests, capacity, and relationships and building coalition alignment;



Strong relationships with federal policymakers, Congressional and administration staff

Fluent in lobbying tactics and the inner workings of Congress, and federal agency and administrative rulemaking processes;

Experience in navigating inside/outside strategies, specifically understanding the importance of building grassroots capacity to move policymakers;



Strong communications skills—listening, speaking, and written;



Strong facilitation skills and demonstrated ability to delegate and track assignments



Demonstrated commitment to progressive values including but not limited to racial justice, gender justice, LGBTQIA justice, and other marginalized justice;



A demonstrated record of excellent staff management and organizational leadership, including within diverse teams and with a record of advancing equity as well as other organizational objectives; and



Preferred Experience, Skills, and Characteristics

​​Experience with policy development in a coalition, as informed by the experiences and priorities of directly-impacted people;



Demonstrated understanding of the specific nuances associated with Indigenous peoples, including land and treaty rights, national sovereignty, nation-to-nation consultation, and procedures for free, prior, and informed consent.



A strong understanding of state-based climate policy work, i.e., an ability to monitor and strategize around trends in state climate/energy policy activity.



Compensation and Benefits Package

The annual salary range for the Legislative & Policy Director, depending on experience, is $111,300 – $130,000. The GNDN provides a generous benefits package, including health, vision, and dental insurance; vacation, sick, and personal time off; a retirement plan; and various other benefits.

Location and Work Conditions

This position is remote; however, applicants should be based in or willing to relocate to the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region. This position is expected to work Monday through Friday, 10 am – 6 pm ET, but hours are flexible. There will be occasional travel for work-related responsibilities and needs.

COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement

GNDN requires all full-time, exempt employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination per CDC guidelines unless a medical or religious accommodation is requested and approved. GNDN will provide reasonable time frames for compliance for candidates who must complete a full vaccination cycle under this policy. Please contact jobs@greennewdealnetwork.org if you have further questions or concerns about this policy and how it may apply to your candidacy.

Application Process

Submit a cover letter and resume,saved together as a single PDF attachment, at http://bit.ly/GNDNapplicants. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Please reach out to jobs@greennewdealnetwork.org if you experience technical difficulties submitting your application or need a reasonable accommodation to complete the application, interview, or some other portion of the selection process for a job at Green New Deal Network (with the subject line “Application Accommodation”).

Equity Statement: The Green New Deal Network is an equal-opportunity employer committed to racial, economic, and social justice. Black people, Indigenous people, people of color, people with disabilities, women, and LGBTQIA+ candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Applicants will not be discriminated against because of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, religion, national origin, citizenship status, disability, ancestry, marital status, veteran status, medical condition, or any protected category prohibited by local, state, or federal laws. We are committed to a diverse workplace and supporting our staff with ongoing career development opportunities.