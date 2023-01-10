World Wildlife Fund (WWF) one of the world’s leading conservation organizations, seeks a Senior Program Officer (SPO) at the Senior Specialist-level to serve as global plastic policy and advocacy expert.



The SPO works to advance WWF’s conservation mission through policy development and advocacy on plastic and material production, waste, and pollution, supporting WWF’s vision of No Plastic in Nature. In an effort to bring together businesses and financial institutions committed to supporting the development of an ambitious, effective and legally binding UN treaty to end plastic pollution, WWF together with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation (EMF) are convening the Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty.

The SPO will form part of the Secretariat of the Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty, leading the Coalition’s overarching advocacy strategy as well as supporting the work of the Coalition’s Policy Working Group (PWG) and the engagement with experts, advisors and external stakeholders. The SPO also executes WWF’s work on this topic, convening stakeholders, conducting research, and developing WWF positions and guidance. This position coordinates closely with policy and government affairs experts across WWF-US, WWF International, and external organizations, including the US Plastic Policy SPO and the designated lead on WWF’s Policy and Government Affairs team with respect to US government advocacy on plastics policy.





Leads global policy understanding and advocacy for WWF’s Plastic & Material Science team by coordinating between corporate engagement, government policy, and conservation goal teams to ensure an effective, consistent approach.

Provides critical analysis of the Plastic Treaty negotiations, including the mapping of key countries and other stakeholders’ positions and key advocacy opportunities to inform WWF and the Business Coalition’s priorities for policy engagement in the formal process and in informal settings.

Develops and supports the implementation of a comprehensive advocacy strategy to advance the vision of the Business Coalition, including advocacy targets and strategic proactive and reactive approaches for specific governments and industry sectors.

Represents WWF in multi-lateral groups, external events, and convenes stakeholders to influence policy decisions, especially in regard to Global Treaty business advocacy.

Composes case studies, policy briefs, research summaries, informational documents, and presentation materials as needed and requested to summarize findings and promote policy and advocacy work.

Drafts policy content including recommended legislative or regulatory guidelines to meet policy objectives, drawing on deep understanding of international policy action and corporate commitments.

In coordination the Policy and Government Affairs team, engages policymakers with company partners; develops shared positions and delegates office outreach accordingly.

Plays a key role in the Plastic and PGA teams’ domestic action for international asks. Advocates for US positions on key issues and helps coordinate with WWF’s global network of offices to support international campaigns; supports efforts with media coverage and issue-based op-eds.

Leads mobilization around key policy priorities for WWF’s conservation mission and vision of No Plastic in Nature and around other targeted international policy priorities.

As needed, serves as liaison on topics with WWF Network Offices and Goal Teams, to support WWF’s vision of No Plastic in Nature.

Manages interns, program associates, or other staff as assigned.

A bachelor’s degree or equivalent is required plus 6 years of relevant program or other professional work experience or, a graduate degree in a relevant field with at least 3 to 5 years of relevant work experience.

Good working knowledge and understanding of multilateral environmental policy processes, international institutions, and related industry dynamics.

Strong network and track record of building trusted relationships with policy makers at national and international levels, businesses, and NGOs

Ability to interact with senior government and business leaders.

Proven ability to operate both independently and collaboratively,

Proven ability to perform successfully under pressure, meeting deadlines and fulfilling commitments.

Possesses well-developed systems thinking including interpretive and critical thinking skills to support problem-solving and the ability to build consensus among diverse stakeholders.

Excellent research, analytical, communications and project management skills required

Good interpersonal and communication skills, both written and verbal, are obligatory. Ability to present complex topics to non-experts strongly preferred.

Fluency in English is required; international experience and additional language skills are a plus.

Familiarity with Microsoft office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access) and Google Suite (Docs, Sites, etc)

Commitment to building and strengthening a culture of authenticity and inclusion within and across teams.

Identifies and aligns with WWF’s core values: Courage, Integrity, Respect, and Collaboration: Demonstrates courage by speaking up even when it is difficult, or unpopular. Builds trust with colleagues by acting with integrity, owning mistakes, and holding oneself accountable. Welcomes other points of view and ideas, recognizing and embracing different and contrary perspectives with kindness, curiosity, and encouragement. Makes conscious efforts to promote cooperative practices, behaviors, and ways of working across many groups and individuals.



WWF is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy workplace and requires all US-based staff to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. WWF will consider requests for accommodation from the vaccine requirement based on disability, medical contraindication, sincerely held religious belief, or any other category protected by federal, state, or local law.

