Position Overview

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) is seeking a Vice President, Energy and Resources Policy to work directly with member companies, government agencies, Congress, industry coalitions and pro-business advocacy groups in advancing the NAM agenda. Position Manages and coordinates internal committees and external coalitions to formulate the association’s positions and policies on energy and resources issues.

Join the NAM and Make an Impact in the Following Ways:

Communicate the association’s agenda in public settings and speaking engagements. Provide departmental leadership and manage assigned staff members.

Effectively manage assigned staff and provide guidance on workload execution and priority setting. Work to develop staff members by coaching and supporting professional development as appropriate. Manage the performance of staff members and conduct annual reviews.

Handle various departmental administrative duties including budgeting.

Provide oversight of the development, implementation and monitoring of lobbying activities and functions, including but not limited to, the following: drafting issue briefs, white papers and lobbying points on important issues to the department; draft letters to members of Congress, Administration officials as well as prepare Congressional testimony promoting NAM positions; organize lobbying visits and keep congressional staff, Members, Senators and appropriate administration officials on the NAM’s positions; work with coalitions and other trade associations to broaden and enhance the NAM’s message. Maintain high visibility on Capitol Hill and in the administration on priority issues.

Ensure that member companies are updated on legislative, regulatory and department activities on matters of interest to the NAM membership. Communicate regularly with committee members, leadership and task force chairs to keep them informed of committee activities.

Coordinate schedules with the appropriate chair(s), schedule task force and coalition meetings as necessary.

Ensure that NAM policy is up-to-date and can respond to legislative and/or regulatory issues.

The above list of responsibilities is representative of the position and is not intended to limit or preclude other responsibilities and tasks that may be associated with or added to the position.

Supervisory Responsibilities:

This position has 4 direct reports.

We are looking for Team Players who meet the Following Criteria:

Bachelor’s or advanced degree with a minimum of 10 years of related corporate, Capitol Hill or Association experience.

Excellent knowledge of legislative and regulatory issues, process and procedures.

Substantive content knowledge is required. Must be an excellent communicator.

Previous experience managing people and programs is necessary.

Ability to read, analyze, present and interpret governmental legislation or regulations, general business periodicals and professional journals.

Ability to write reports, business correspondence, and Congressional testimony.

Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from Congressional members and staff, Administration officials, NAM members, the press and general public.

Strong team leader and team player.

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, quality and goal driven environment.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.



