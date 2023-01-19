NCTA-The Internet and Television Association (“NCTA”) – headquartered in Washington, D.C.- represents network innovators and content creators that connect, entertain, inform and inspire consumers every day. Our industry supports three million American jobs and employs at least three hundred people in every congressional district. NCTA’s member companies have a groundbreaking history and equally impressive vision for the future, emboldened by a spirit of innovation, creativity, and passion to be the best.

NCTA seeks a Coordinator, PAC to perform high level, confidential, administrative support and project coordination in support of the association’s Political Action Committee (PAC). The successful candidate will coordinate NCTA member company solicitations for the annual NCTAPAC campaign, maintain donor database, identify donor trends, track polling data for congressional races, track PAC disbursements and plan PAC events.

Essential Functions:

Provides administrative support by maintaining donor lists, prepares meeting materials and updates donor communications.

Assists in annual PAC solicitation drive, direct mail, general banking, compiling and analyzing donor lists and trends.

Tracks and assists with the distribution of NCTAPAC funds to federal candidates and political committees.

Tracks donor commitments and processes all incoming PAC contributions, as well as maintaining and updating the donor database.

Prepares various management reports, standard or custom, as needed for various NCTAPAC contributions/distributions.

Assists in preparing reports due to the Federal Election Commission as required by law

Provides research and analytical support on PAC trends, current election polling data and FEC developments.

Plans meetings and PAC events, including but not limited to catering arrangements, room set up, meeting materials.

Maintains a calendar of all internal and external fundraising events.

Prepares and tracks departmental invoices and expense reports, orders and maintains supplies, and makes travel arrangements for the Vice President.

Receives and screens all departmental phone calls.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Background/Skills/Abilities Preferred:

Bachelor’s Degree in political science, public relations, or a related field, or equivalent in education and experience.

Minimum of 3 years related work experience; prior experience supporting a campaign, working on Capitol Hill or related field.

Demonstrated understanding of politics and Federal election laws

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects simultaneously and follow through on issues in a timely manner.

Ability to work independently and meet deadlines while managing multiple tasks and changing priorities.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to deal with confidential/sensitive matters in a discrete and professional manner.

Advanced computer skills, including a thorough understanding and application of Microsoft Office Suite (Outlook, Power Point, Excel, and Word). Experience with DDC or other fundraising platforms; Airtable experience is a plus.

Ability to develop presentations and materials that are executive-ready.

Advanced user of technology including collaboration tools, databases and video conferencing tools.

Some travel.

To Apply

Send your resume and one-page letter summarizing your interest, qualifications, and salary expectations. Please reference the Coordinator, PAC position in your cover letter.

