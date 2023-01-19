NCTA-The Internet and Television Association (“NCTA”) – headquartered in Washington, D.C.- represents network innovators and content creators that connect, entertain, inform and inspire consumers every day. Our industry supports three million American jobs and employs at least three hundred people in every congressional district. NCTA’s member companies have a groundbreaking history and equally impressive vision for the future, emboldened by a spirit of innovation, creativity, and passion to be the best.

NCTA’s government relations team seeks a dynamic Senior Director, External Affairs to cultivate strategic relationships with external constituencies and advocacy groups, particularly those representing diverse communities.

Essential Functions:

Responsible for the effective management of 3rd Party and strategic relationships with the goal of educating partners, providing clear goals and objectives throughout the year, and tracking and reporting on partner activity.

Party and strategic relationships with the goal of educating partners, providing clear goals and objectives throughout the year, and tracking and reporting on partner activity. Participates in communications and broadband-related committees and engages in advocacy and policy education efforts with these organizations.

Supports NCTA's policy team in their goals and objectives through utilization of 3rd Party and Intergovernmental partners.

Party and Intergovernmental partners. Establishes and maintains strong relationships with external constituencies and advocacy groups, particularly those representing diverse communities.

Works with third parties to ensure that they are educated on NCTA’s policy issues.

Works to identify and build relationships with new potential third party partners whose positions are aligned with NCTA’s policy goals

Attends Third Party sponsored meetings, events and annual forums

Coordinates closely with NCTA’s federal and state government affairs teams to ensure that messaging is consistent, and outreach is coordinated.

Builds and maintains relationships with our member companies’ external affairs executives and advocates.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Background/Skills/Abilities Preferred:

7+ years of proven success in engaging with the government and private sector entities in telecommunications, broadband and/or technology policy.

Existing relationships with key constituencies a plus.

Knowledge of legislative process and dynamics.

Strong communication and advocacy skills relevant to work with policymakers, private or public associations, and political officials.

Ability to write and edit effectively and attuned to political and cultural sensitivities.

Excellent writing skills with the ability to translate those skills into persuasive advocacy materials and submissions to a variety of agencies and authorities on a range of issues.

Self-starter and entrepreneurial mentality that takes ownership and is able to effectively navigate ambiguous, fast-moving environments.

Flexibility and willingness to tackle special projects when assigned.

Demonstrated ability to work effectively and productively in a team-oriented environment while maintaining a strong sense of integrity.

Some travel – potential for significant travel.

To Apply

Send your resume and one-page letter summarizing your interest, qualifications, and salary expectations. Please reference the Senior Director, External Affairs position in your cover letter.

What We Offer

NCTA believes that diversity of experience and perspective are strengths and seeks to continue to grow a highly committed, skilled, and collaborative staff. In addition to a highly competitive salary and bonus program, and a platform of extensive benefits, NCTA is committed to the development and overall wellbeing of our team members. We offer traditional (medical, dental, vision, flexible spending, life, AD&D, LTD, STD) and enhanced benefits such as parental leave, a wellbeing program, employee assistance program and commuting benefits. We also offer a robust 401k plan, a generous paid time off plan, paid holidays, and a paid winter break.

Hybrid Work Schedule

NCTA currently operates on a hybrid schedule. All hires are expected to work in the office located in Washington, D.C. In-office days range from 1-3 days per week as per needed in the role.

Equal Opportunity Employer

We at NCTA are committed to building a culture where diverse people, ideas, and experiences are welcomed, included, and celebrated; where our employees can thrive as they bring their best authentic selves to work every day. NCTA provides equal employment opportunities to all applicants without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, family responsibilities, genetic information, disability, matriculation, political affiliation or veteran status in accordance with applicable federal, state and local laws governing non-discrimination in employment.

